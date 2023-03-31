F1 Australian GP: Alonso tops rain-hit second practice from Leclerc
Fernando Alonso led Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in second practice for Formula 1's 2023 Australian Grand Prix, which featured little meaningful dry running as rain arrived at Albert Park.
Verstappen led the pack out of the pits at the start of FP2, but it was Carlos Sainz that set the first time to set the first place benchmark, the Spaniard putting in a 1m20.378s on the medium tyres to establish the first-place benchmark.
A few minutes later, Verstappen beat this with a 1m19.759s while also running the mediums, before Sainz shot back ahead with his second lap to complete a 1m19.695s.
But this only stood as the best time for a few moments as Alonso's first flier on the mediums resulted in a 1m18.887s for the Spaniard, which then stood as the leading lap for nearly all the session.
This was because shortly before the first quarter of the one-hour session had been completed, rain began to hit Albert Park – most noticeably at the first corners where Verstappen had an early off catching snap oversteer running the rapid right and immediately following Turn 2 left.
Just before conditions really worsened, Leclerc slotted into second behind Alonso, with the Aston driver and Lando Norris sliding deep at Turn 1 as fans in the grandstands put on hats and coats to shield themselves from the weather.
In Norris's case, his off had him shooting deep into the grass runoff behind Turns 1/2, then skating through the gravel trap before continuing on his way.
Lance Stroll tapped the wall approaching the super-fast Turn 9 left as a few runners remained on the track in the slippery conditions, after which all the cars returned to the pits in a lengthy lull in the action.
Around the halfway mark, the Ferrari drivers went back on out the softs, with George Russell following them out on the intermediates, but all three pitted after one lap as the red cars struggled on slicks and the track was not wet enough for the inters on the Mercedes.
Esteban Ocon, Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen then ventured out on the inters, but again did not complete timed laps and little action took place.
Approaching the final 20 minutes, a gaggle of cars did take back to the track, including Verstappen, to complete additional running on the inters, plus conduct practice starts at the end of the pitlane to gather data should Sunday's race end up starting in similar conditions.
The wet running meant none of the top times was troubled to the end of the session, with the most notable action Stroll and Russell nearly dropping their cars and spearing into the inside wall just past Turn 3, with Stroll also sliding off and briefly skating through the gravel at the same corner in a different incident.
Behind Alonso, Leclerc and Verstappen in the final times came Russell, Sainz, Ocon and Sergio Perez in seventh.
Perez had been on a lap that would have easily beaten Alonso's best time as he circulated on the softs during the early running, but he came across Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo at the critical, fast Turns 9/10 complex and had to abandon the lap.
Lando Norris, Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10.
Logan Sargeant did not take any part in FP2 as Williams continued to investigate the electrical issue stopped him on track late in FP1.
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|13
|1'18.887
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|10
|1'19.332
|0.445
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|12
|1'19.502
|0.615
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|20
|1'19.672
|0.785
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|12
|1'19.695
|0.808
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Renault
|12
|1'19.725
|0.838
|7
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|15
|1'20.083
|1.196
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|20
|1'20.176
|1.289
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|Ferrari
|19
|1'20.194
|1.307
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|Renault
|12
|1'20.206
|1.319
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|18
|1'20.220
|1.333
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|22
|1'20.312
|1.425
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|17
|1'20.323
|1.436
|14
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|24
|1'20.380
|1.493
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|22
|1'20.470
|1.583
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|15
|1'20.579
|1.692
|17
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|8
|1'20.600
|1.713
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|Mercedes
|18
|1'21.182
|2.295
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|18
|1'21.266
|2.379
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|Mercedes
|0
|View full results
F1 live: Follow Australian GP practice as it happens
Mercedes rules out early introduction of F1 car upgrades
Latest news
Texas IndyCar: Dixon tops final practice at 222mph
Texas IndyCar: Dixon tops final practice at 222mph Texas IndyCar: Dixon tops final practice at 222mph
Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash
Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash
MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid
MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid
Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus
Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The state of play in F1's technical silly season
The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.