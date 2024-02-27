F1 24 game launch date and trailer revealed
EA Sports has revealed a trailer, launch date and details of this year's F1 24 game ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
F1 24 game
EA Sports
The lights are yet to go out at the Bahrain International Circuit to signal the start of the new season and EA Sports has locked in a worldwide launch date for F1 24 of 31 May.
Without revealing all the information about the latest offering, the developer has teased "a fully overhauled career mode, new EA Sports Dynamic Handling System, and so much more".
But players need not wait until the end of May to start blasting around tracks in updated liveries, with F1 23 players able to complete time trial challenges in selected 2024 looks before this weekend's season-opener by pre-ordering the updated edition, with the 'season team cars and liveries' of Alpine, Haas, McLaren, and Williams to be made available.
A second wave of new liveries will be made available for use on F1 23 at the end of April.
As a further bonus, players who already own F1 2021, 22, or 23 will receive a 15% discount when pre-ordering the Champions Edition, which comes with last year's McLaren and Alpine F1 esports liveries.
Those pre-ordering the Standard Edition will receive 5,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Starter Pack.
F1 24 game
Photo by: EA Sports
The Champions Edition of the game will include "Two new F1 Icons, 18,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Bumper Pack featuring resources for single and multiplayer gameplay events. They will also receive up to three days of early access starting May 28, and all pre-orders come with one bonus VIP Podium Pass."
F1 24 will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, via EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning"
Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning" Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning"
Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team
Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team
How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year
How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year
Prime
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order? Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?
Ranked: The F1 teams on 2024 pre-season testing form
Ranked: The F1 teams on 2024 pre-season testing form Ranked: The F1 teams on 2024 pre-season testing form
Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?
Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024? Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?
The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024
The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024 The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments