For the first time since 2006, teams were unleashed around the classic Italian venue for a qualifying session.

In the top-10 shootout, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) set the bar at 1m13.781s, 0.031s quicker than Bottas, who lost time in the final sector. Hamilton then lowered his time to 1m13.706 on the second run, but Bottas snatched the top spot seconds later with 1m13.609s, which was 0.097s faster.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start third, 0.567s off the fastest time. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly – wearing a fantastic Ayrton Senna tribute helmet – will start fourth.

Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) qualified fifth, ahead of Alex Albon’s Red Bull. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start seventh, ahead of Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri) and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

In Qualifying 2, Bottas was fastest on the medium tyres with 1m14.585s, 0.058s faster than Hamilton. Meanwhile, there was huge drama at Red Bull, as Verstappen complained of “no power” on his first run, and was forced to pit for electrical repairs, while his teammate Albon suffered a spin at Variante Alta.

Both made the cut on their final runs, Verstappen even doing it on medium tyres after a spark plug change. Knocked out at this point were Sergio Perez (by just 0.1s in his Racing Point), Esteban Ocon (Renault), George Russell (Williams), Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari, who had his fastest lap deleted) and Lance Stroll (Racing Point, who was pinged for track limits and ran wide at Rivazza in a scrappy session).

In Qualifying 1, Bottas set the fastest time at 1m14.221s, eight thousandths faster than Hamilton (who had his fastest time deleted after running too wide at Piratella, and used two sets of soft tyres in this session).

Falling at the first hurdle were the Haas duo Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen (who went off on his final flying lap at Rivazza), Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen, Nicholas Latifi (Williams) and the second Alfa of Antonio Giovinazzi.

