Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Race in
21 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Emilia-Romagna GP / Breaking news

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap

shares
comments
Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap
By:

Valtteri Bottas says the risk taking he took to grab pole position for the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix left him with the 'shakes' at the end of qualifying.

The Finn had been locked in a tight qualifying battle with Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in the final qualifying segment at Imola, having been second overall after their first runs in Q3.

But Bottas managed to find some extra pace on his final run to snatch the top spot by less than one tenth of a second and give him a track position advantage on a track that looks difficult to overtake on.

Read Also:

Speaking straight after the session, Bottas said that he had been left exhilarated by having to push his car to the limit around Imola.

"It is never easy, pole position, and yeah I really enjoyed this track," he said. "When you push flat out, it's beautiful. And I knew I had to improve in the last lap.

"I found those small gains that were needed and it's a great feeling when you get those. I definitely had the shakes after, so it's good fun."

Bottas said he had particularly struggled today in the opening sequence of corners, but also key to his pole effort was being brave in the final section.

"For me, Turn 2 and Turn 3, that's something that I was really working on today and only got there at the end," he said.

"The last couple of corners as well. I struggled when I tried to risk and go for it, I struggled with instability with the car. But I knew in the last lap, I had to try. So I risked it and the car just managed to turn in nicely, and that's good."

But while happy with his pole spot, Bottas is well aware about how exposed he is in the long run down to Turn 1 after the start.

"Yeah, it's gonna be a good fight," he said. "It's one of the longest runs in the calendar in to Turn 1 so no doubt Lewis and Max [Verstappen] will be will be chasing me. But, yeah, it's a good place to start, and hopefully the pace is good. So game on."

 

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Previous article

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Next article

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia-Romagna GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas snatches pole from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas snatches pole from Hamilton

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022

Wolff on hunt for Mercedes F1 team boss successor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff on hunt for Mercedes F1 team boss successor

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP qualifying as it happens

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole

Latest news

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

38m
2
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas snatches pole from Hamilton

47m
3
Formula 1

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test

4
Formula 1

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022

5
Formula 1

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP qualifying as it happens

2h

Latest news

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole
Formula 1

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm
Formula 1

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap
Formula 1

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas snatches pole from Hamilton
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas snatches pole from Hamilton

Latest videos

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday 03:21
Formula 1

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit 06:56
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 05:33
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021 07:22
Formula 1

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief 19:08
Formula 1

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.