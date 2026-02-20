Stefano Domenicali: F1 should "stay calm" over challenging 2026 rules

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali has urged fans to "stay calm" over the series' new 2026 regulations, which have already come under fire before the season has started.

F1's wholesale regulation changes for 2026 revolve around a much more powerful electric motor and sustainable fuels, measures which have attracted involvement from Audi, GM and Ford and enticed Honda to make a U-turn on its decision to walk away.

But the ambitious, near-50/50 split of electric energy and combustion energy has caused teams and drivers plenty of headaches thus far. In Bahrain pre-season testing, cars didn't have enough energy available to go flat out over an entire lap.

Several lead drivers have also voiced their displeasure over the dramatic energy harvesting techniques the new power units require, even if the lighter and smaller cars themselves have generally received the thumbs-up. There also doubts in some corners over the safety of extreme closing speeds and over cars not having enough energy on the straights to provide overtaking opportunities.

Those issues are expected to be an even greater challenge at other circuits on the calendar like Melbourne's Albert Park, the opening venue of the 2026 season.

But while governing body the FIA and commercial rightsholder FOM leave the door open further case-by-case tweaks if necessary, whether on safety grounds or for the benefit of the on-track spectacle, F1 chief Domenicali says the F1 community shouldn't overreact to the new regulations before a competitive lap has been turned in Australia.

"I don't feel this anxiety, we need to stay calm because as always when there is something happening with new regulations there's always the doubt that everything is wrong," Domenicali told reporters, including Motorsport.com.

"I can really assure you that in the F1 Commission there has been an open discussion to put on the table possible solutions to address this kind of [lack of energy] issue. And therefore, there's going to be a meeting before the start of the season to avoid overreaction, because it's pretty clear we need to avoid overreaction. We just stepped into a new journey, so that's why we need to stay calm.

"And if there is something that is useful and can be implemented straight away, I've seen a very open approach by the FIA and also the teams showing the same kind of approach to eventually solve this kind of issues that are on the table to be solved and fixed."

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Domenicali doesn't buy into concerns over a potential lack of overtaking, and having watched cars trackside at Bahrain pre-season testing, he is adamant the new generation of cars is just as exciting the watch as the previous one.

"I don't understand what all this panicking is that's going around, because there will be incredible racing, there will be a lot of action," he explained. "And that's why as I said prudence is always part of my style.

"And in any case, if something is not as we would [want it], I think that the credibility of the sport is we can sit down with responsible people, the technical people and the FIA, to find solutions.

"I want to reassure the fans that this is an incredible spectacle, because I was just on the track to see outside with a fan's eye. I didn't see any difference whether it was speed, sound.

"Of course, the most sophisticated fans will understand the different sounds in a certain situation, but I guarantee that the 99.9% of the fans will not feel that because it's impossible. And therefore, I want to be positive in that respect. And as I said if something has to be rectified there will be the time and the measure that we can do together as a system to react."

Photos from Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day 6