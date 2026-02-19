Skip to main content

Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

F1 races to screen live in IMAX theatres in 2026 as Apple TV unveils new US viewing experience

IMAX will show five selected Formula 1 races live in at least 50 US theatres in 2026 as part of a new collaboration with Apple TV’s incoming F1 broadcast deal

Lydia Mee
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing leads at the start

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing leads at the start

Photo by: Bryn Lennon - Formula 1

IMAX has announced that a select number of races will be shown live in IMAX locations across the United States in 2026.

The new fan viewing experience is part of a collaboration with Apple TV, which has taken over the broadcasting rights for the championship in the US on a multi-year deal from 2026. 

“F1 is a rapidly growing force in sports and culture in the US, and by bringing F1 on Apple TV live to IMAX theatres nationwide, we’re delivering the energy and excitement to even more screens in a truly immersive way,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of music, sports, and Beats.

“We’re excited to collaborate with IMAX to expand access to F1 on Apple TV and give fans across the U.S. a powerful new way to experience the speed and spectacle that the sport delivers.”

The announcement also follows the monumental success of the F1 movie, which was directed by Joseph Kosinski, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and starred Brad Pitt.

“Apple TV and Joe Kosinski’s brilliant F1: The Movie proved beyond a doubt that the speed, precision, and artistry of Formula 1 translate beautifully to the IMAX Experience, and we are very excited to further our collaboration with Apple and offer fans more of what resonated so deeply with that film by presenting live F1 races to them in IMAX,” said Jonathan Fischer, chief content officer at IMAX.

“As we continue to expand our global content portfolio with awe-inspiring experiences, we look forward to working with Apple to amplify its live coverage of Formula 1 and give fans in the U.S. an all-new way to experience this fast-growing sport.”

Starting grid

Starting grid

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Which 2026 F1 races will be shown at IMAX?

Five grands prix in 2026 will be shown in IMAX at a minimum of 50 locations across the United States.

  • Miami Grand Prix – 3 May, 2026
    Monaco Grand Prix – 7 June, 2026
    British Grand Prix (Silverstone) – 5 July, 2026
    Italian Grand Prix (Monza) – 6 September, 2026
    United States Grand Prix (Austin) – 25 October, 2026

