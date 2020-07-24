Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

COTA had record F1 ticket sales before coronavirus hit

Tickets
shares
comments
COTA had record F1 ticket sales before coronavirus hit
By:
Jul 24, 2020, 6:01 PM

Circuit of the Americas boss Bobby Epstein says that ticket sales for the 2020 United States Grand Prix were significantly up before the Covid-19 crisis struck – and he remains confident that the momentum can be maintained into 2021 due to “pent-up demand.”

Formula 1 finally confirmed today that there will be no races in the Americas this year, with the US, Canadian, Brazilian and Mexican events all officially cancelled.

Texas has been hit particularly hard by the virus in recent weeks, and in addition there were commercial issues, with the cost of freight proving prohibitively high should Austin have ended up as a standalone race.

COTA noted in a statement today that initial ticket sales for 2020 had been up by 250%, but Epstein said it was looking even better than that before the virus struck.

“That number is conservative,” he told Motorsport.com. “Hopefully we haven’t lost some momentum, it’s just delayed to 2021. Coming off last year’s sell-out the desire for people to secure their seat for this year was terrific. Our deposits for tickets, as well as enquiries, were both up significantly. 

“It showed I think that we had finally got it right from the standpoint of being a destination event. The plans for this year that we had mapped up including increased seating and upgrades to a number of areas. 

“We had some real superstar acts lined up for the evenings that I think would have helped us to continue the growth.”

Read Also:

Asked why sales were up, Epstein credited the Netflix series Drive to Survive with playing a role.

“It was a combination of a few things,” he said. “One is the sport itself got a lot of exposure through the Netflix series, and we started to have a real tradition being established, with people making it a big annual event. 

“And I also have to think that the local community continues to embrace the event more and more as part of the city’s annual calendar. When all those things come together, we see some success.”

Epstein believes the sales can be maintained once the world gets back to normal: “This cancellation has nothing to do with sport, it has everything to do with health and safety and logistics. I don’t think we necessarily lose momentum. In fact, you might argue that there will be pent-up demand.”

Although the F1 race was cancelled relatively early Epstein stressed that it still had a significant impact on the business.

“The event related loss was greater on MotoGP, because that was cancelled closer to the event, when set-up had already started,” he said.

“There’s no doubt that there’s a loss with the event not occurring, because we have fixed overheads, taxes and insurance and nothing to offset them.”

Related video

Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP

Previous article

Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP Tickets
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix

Zanardi transferred to intensive care, in 'unstable' condition
General General / Breaking news

Zanardi transferred to intensive care, in 'unstable' condition

Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

COTA had record F1 ticket sales before coronavirus hit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
28m

COTA had record F1 ticket sales before coronavirus hit

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in first practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in first practice

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020

Latest news

COTA had record F1 ticket sales before coronavirus hit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
28m

COTA had record F1 ticket sales before coronavirus hit

Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious

Trending

1
Formula 1

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix

2
General

Zanardi transferred to intensive care, in 'unstable' condition

3
Formula 1

Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP

3h
4
Formula 1

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

5
Formula 1

COTA had record F1 ticket sales before coronavirus hit

28m

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos 03:36
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing 01:09
Formula 1

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing

Latest news

COTA had record F1 ticket sales before coronavirus hit
Formula 1

COTA had record F1 ticket sales before coronavirus hit

Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix
Formula 1

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious
Formula 1

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious

Norris: Car strip down beats watching Netflix
Formula 1

Norris: Car strip down beats watching Netflix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.