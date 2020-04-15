Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Coronavirus crisis the "final wake-up call" for F1 - Seidl

shares
comments
Coronavirus crisis the "final wake-up call" for F1 - Seidl
Apr 15, 2020, 3:09 PM

The uncertainty facing teams following the COVID-19 crisis is the "final wake-up call" for Formula 1 to become more sustainable, according to McLaren's Andreas Seidl.

F1 teams are currently in talks with the series bosses about actions to try and safeguard its future ahead of the anticipated economic impact the ongoing pandemic will have.

Stakeholders have already agreed continue with the existing cars through the 2021 season and delay the introduction of the new regulations to try and save costs, but concerns remain over the future of some of the teams.

McLaren is leading calls to further reduce the budget cap for 2021, originally set at $175 million, to as low as $100 million.

"I think the crisis we're in now is the final wake-up call that the sport which was unhealthy before, and not sustainable, has now reached a point where we need big changes, drastic changes," McLaren team principal Seidl said during a media roundtable teleconference on Wednesday.

"The most important thing is that we simply make the next big step on the budget cap, because we think it's absolutely important now with all the financial losses that we will face this year.

"We know that Jean Todt is having together with Chase [Carey] a lot of meetings with the teams to make big decisions in order to protect the teams, in order to protect I think also the future of F1.

"We would like to see the budget cap as low as possible. We have put out the number of $100 million, which is something we would be in favour of.

"I clearly see a commitment from everyone, understanding that we are in a big crisis and that we have to make big decisions to make sure we protect the teams and protect Formula 1.

"I still hope we make a big step on the budget cap in the next days, and make some some bold decisions, because it will be in the best interest, not just for us, but for everyone in the pitlane."

Read Also:

The next teams' meeting is set to take place on Thursday afternoon, where plans over the budget cap will be discussed further.

Seidl said $100m was "a good number to run a Formula 1 team" off and that the sport would still have "the fastest car on the planet" and be "the leading edge in terms of technology".

Concerns have been raised following the last meeting by some of the bigger teams over going so low, citing their supply to customer teams as an area where costs would remain high.

A two-tier budget cap system was proposed, but Seidl said he did not think this was a necessary solution.

"That is important to respect the development costs teams that are selling parts to other teams have," Seidl said.

"But I think that's something which is covered anyway, in the financial regulations, the so-called notional value of parts. So I don't see any reason why we need different caps."

FIA president Jean Todt told Motorsport.com last week that F1 needed to be re-calibrated financially due to the impact of the pandemic, but that he hoped the sport would "come back better" as a result of changes enacted.

Seidl agreed with Todt's thoughts, saying F1 could become more sustainable and healthy in the long-term if the right changes are made in reaction to the current crisis.

"If we make the right decisions now under the leadership of the FIA and Formula 1, Formula 1 in the future can actually be more sustainable, and in a better and more healthy shape compared to where it has been in previous years," Seidl said.

"In the end, [it] should help to improve the sport as well, improve the show, which is for the benefit for all of us and all our fans as well."

Next article
How Mercedes' Shanghai 2012 win was a sign of things to come

Previous article

How Mercedes' Shanghai 2012 win was a sign of things to come
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
71 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes' Shanghai 2012 win was a sign of things to come

43m
2
Esports

F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack

1h
3
Formula 1

Mosley: F1 should cancel 2020 season

3h
4
NASCAR Cup

Is Chastain the obvious choice to replace Larson? Maybe...

5
Formula 1

Austria open to F1 race with no spectators

1h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Sir Stirling Moss remembered 04:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Sir Stirling Moss remembered

Ferrari F2008 'S' duct 3D animation 01:41
Formula 1

Ferrari F2008 'S' duct 3D animation

Sir Stirling Moss at the 1967 Monte Carlo Rally 03:51
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss at the 1967 Monte Carlo Rally

Sir Stirling Moss: A Racing Life 03:41
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss: A Racing Life

Sir Stirling Moss: Classic Duke Archive interview 03:14
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss: Classic Duke Archive interview

Latest news

Coronavirus crisis the "final wake-up call" for F1 - Seidl
F1

Coronavirus crisis the "final wake-up call" for F1 - Seidl

How Mercedes' Shanghai 2012 win was a sign of things to come
F1

How Mercedes' Shanghai 2012 win was a sign of things to come

Austria open to F1 race with no spectators
F1

Austria open to F1 race with no spectators

F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack
eSpt

F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack

Mosley: F1 should cancel 2020 season
F1

Mosley: F1 should cancel 2020 season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.