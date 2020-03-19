Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations

shares
comments
F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations
By:
Mar 19, 2020, 3:21 PM

Formula 1 has agreed to postpone the introduction of the planned 2021 technical regulations until 2022.

The decision came in a phone conference on Thursday featuring team principals, F1 chiefs Chase Carey and Ross Brawn, and FIA president Jean Todt amid the continuing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

The team bosses had discussed a delay earlier this week with the knowledge that they are all set to take a hit to their income without a full calendar of races this season, and with the global economy inevitably suffering.

Nine had agreed, but Ferrari initially did not, and wanted to discuss the ramifications internally. In today's call, the Italian team is understood to have been supportive.

In essence the plan is to keep the 2020 rules for a further season and freeze components such as the chassis and gearbox.

Teams would then develop their new cars during the 2021 season under the new financial regulations, which include a cost cap.

The details of the regulation changes now have to be fully worked through, and ultimately passed by the World Motor Sport Council.

The three-week factory shutdown that all teams have to adhere to in March/April means that process can be undertaken while teams have in effect paused any R&D work they may have started on their 2021 cars.

Related video

Next article
Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus

Previous article

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
42 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
05:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
09:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
09:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations

1h
2
Formula 1

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus

1h
3
Gaming

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events

4
Super GT

New Supra is a step behind Honda, feels Cassidy

5
Formula 1

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations
F1

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus
F1

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus

Renault F1 staff told to work from home ahead of shutdown
F1

Renault F1 staff told to work from home ahead of shutdown

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package
F1

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions
F1

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.