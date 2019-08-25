Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 tipped to make German GP-style races more likely in 2021

shares
comments
F1 tipped to make German GP-style races more likely in 2021
By:
Aug 25, 2019, 8:13 AM

The chaotic events of this year’s rain-hit German Grand Prix have been tipped to become a more regular occurrence in the dry once Formula 1’s planned 2021 overhaul is enacted.

This year’s Hockenheim race started after heavy rain and conditions changed throughout the grand prix as the track dried before further rain complicated matters again.

Lewis Hamilton went off while leading, his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas crashed heavily and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was one of many others to shunt in the tricky conditions.

Toro Rosso celebrated a shock podium in the race as Daniil Kvyat finished third after running as high as second, with Racing Point’s Lance Stroll also in top-three contention until the very end.

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur, whose driver Kimi Raikkonen ran third on the opening lap in Germany, told Motorsport.com that making such mad races a bigger possibility from 2021 is “the target”.

“If mechanically they reduce the gap between the midfield and the top teams you will have some events, perhaps not 50%, but some events in the season where something like [the German GP] can happen,” said Vasseur.

“The feeling would be huge for the teams, spectators, drivers, to have this possibility [to fight for top-six positions on merit] in mind.

“So far it is not the case. The top six could have a crash on the first lap, come back to the pits, change the nose, change the rear wing, come back and they are still able to lap us.

“You have no expectations beyond just to be P7. But I feel it is getting less the case.”

Vasseur believes the incoming budget cap will not be a “huge game-changer” on its own but is buoyed by the prospect of it being combined with fairer financial distribution and altered technical regulations.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who celebrated victory for Max Verstappen in the German GP, thinks a combination of aero rules and tyre specification will be key to the quality of F1’s spectacle.

Asked if 2021 would at least make it possible for the German GP to occur in the dry, Horner told Motorsport.com: “I think so. We saw great racing at Austria as well and even at Silverstone.

“The tyres play a crucial role in all of that, so getting the tyres right, getting the aerodynamics right is going to be important so the drivers can follow each other and race hard against each other.”

F1 was struck by massive criticism following the French GP, but benefitted from four excellent races before the summer break.

“We understand what has created the good races,” said Horner. “Some of it is the circuit, some of it is the tyres.

“The cars are enormously complicated and I think we can definitely make them less complex.

“I think what we want to achieve is more races like the ones we’ve seen [after France].”

Next article
F1 tech race: Giorgio Piola on 2019’s finer details

Previous article

F1 tech race: Giorgio Piola on 2019’s finer details
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
4 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
11:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 tipped to make German GP-style races more likely in 2021

59m
2
MotoGP

Rossi's front row made sweeter by recent naysaying

3
IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Sato edges Carpenter in wild, weird race

Latest videos

The 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix 10:00
Formula 1

The 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix

Revealed: Our vision for F1's new rules in 2021 05:06
Formula 1

Revealed: Our vision for F1's new rules in 2021

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

Latest news

F1 tipped to make German GP-style races more likely in 2021
F1

F1 tipped to make German GP-style races more likely in 2021

F1 tech race: Giorgio Piola on 2019’s finer details
F1

F1 tech race: Giorgio Piola on 2019’s finer details

Williams had to "reconfigure the machine" to begin F1 revival
F1

Williams had to "reconfigure the machine" to begin F1 revival

Who should Red Bull choose to partner Verstappen in 2020?
F1

Who should Red Bull choose to partner Verstappen in 2020?

McLaren: F1 rivals overstate impact of tyres
F1

McLaren: F1 rivals overstate impact of tyres

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.