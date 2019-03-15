Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Analysis

The changes that ensure the Williams is legal

shares
comments
The changes that ensure the Williams is legal
By:
Co-author: Jake Boxall-Legge
1h ago

The Williams Formula 1 team has updated its FW42 ahead of the Australian Grand Prix following concerns over illegality, also adding a new T-wing element at the rear.

Williams had previously been asked to change its front suspension and mirrors by the FIA, which had deemed them unsuitable to meet the regulations. 

In particular, the suspension geometry featured a seventh member mounted aft of the lower wishbone – but this was in direct contravention of Article 10.3.5 of the technical regulations, which permit only six members per suspension upright.

Furthermore, the mirrors have now been changed into a more conventional affair, ditching the previous curved design which had been shaped to maximise outwash.

The mirror still uses a shroud, but creates a uniform box around the perimeter of the mirror itself - similar in design to that run by Toro Rosso this season.

With this design, Williams is still trying to derive some degree of performance from the mirror, albeit not to the extent of the previous design.

Williams Racing FW42 mirror detail

Williams Racing FW42 mirror detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In addition to the enforced updates, Williams has also emerged in Australia with a new T-wing design to boost performance at the back of the car.

The wing has two mounting points at the trailing edge of the engine cover fin – the bottom mounting attached to a small extension of this.

The middle section is angled downwards, improving the flow transition over the exhaust section; although this will generate a small degree of lift, the circulating airflow coming out of the exhaust can be directed downwards at the rear crash structure ‘flick’.

Moving outboard, the T-wings twist into a cambered profile which will generate a small degree of downforce. The tips droop downwards, developing tighter and more compact tip vortices to minimise drag.

These vortices can then be used to boost the suction surface of the rear wing, developing a stronger low pressure field at the underside.

Next article
Australian GP practice as it happened

Previous article

Australian GP practice as it happened

Next article

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Robert Kubica , George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Giorgio Piola
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1 Australian GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1

1h ago
Mustang drivers slam 'bulls**t' Supercars parity claims Article
Supercars

Mustang drivers slam 'bulls**t' Supercars parity claims

Australian GP practice as it happened Article
Formula 1

Australian GP practice as it happened

Latest videos
The best F1 liveries countdown: From #5-1 04:50
Formula 1

The best F1 liveries countdown: From #5-1

6h ago
04:41
Formula 1

"Winning races, without a sense of entitlement" - Toto Wolff interview & model shop insights

10h ago

News in depth
Analysis: How Racing Point has upgraded its ‘vanilla’ F1 car
Formula 1

Analysis: How Racing Point has upgraded its ‘vanilla’ F1 car

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1
Formula 1

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1

The changes that ensure the Williams is legal
Formula 1

The changes that ensure the Williams is legal

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.