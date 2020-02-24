F1's US expansion "clearly taking longer than we hoped"

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
242 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
249 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
263 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
276 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1's US expansion "clearly taking longer than we hoped"

shares
comments
F1's US expansion "clearly taking longer than we hoped"
By:
Feb 24, 2020, 8:41 AM

Chase Carey has downplayed the impact of the delays to the planned Formula 1 race in Miami, but conceded to feeling frustration over its “ongoing complexity”.

Since its takeover of F1 in 2017, Liberty Media has been eager to grow the series in the United States, with plans for a grand prix in Miami being worked on over the past two years.

Opposition has led to a number of changes to the proposals. The current plan sees the circuit avoid public roads around the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium, as well as avoiding on-track action during school hours.

The project is still facing protests from a number of local groups, most notably at the Super Bowl, which was held in Miami at the start of February.

But a major victory was scored earlier this month when commissioners did not vote down the proposals, allowing the Miami Dolphins’ owners to proceed with plans to build the circuit within its grounds

Speaking to Motorsport.com at the BHMSE conference in Baku, F1 CEO and chairman Carey conceded he felt some frustration over the delays, but said building the series’ profile in the United States has always been viewed as a long-term project.  

“We knew the US was going to take time. On one level, yes, it is clearly taking longer than we would have hoped,” Carey said.

“I think it’s frustrating on one level because we’ve spent as much time and there seems to be always some degree of ongoing complexity.

“I think the reality is that the US for us, to really build it, it’s a five-year-plus timeframe. We said all along the US isn’t going to change our world in two to three years.

“The goal is really in five to 10 years from now, the US becomes a meaningful market for us. In that context, 12 months it isn’t that big a deal, but that doesn’t mean it’s not frustrating as you continue to go through it.”

Talk of additional F1 races in the United States has intensified following Roger Penske’s purchase of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Penske confirmed at the time of the acquisition he would assess the possibility of bringing F1 back to Indianapolis, which hosted the United States Grand Prix between 2000 and 2007.

Carey remained coy on any talks with Penske, but said he was aware of the interest and spoke warmly of the circuit’s place within global motorsport.

“I know the Penskes, I’ve had contact with the Penskes, I knew them before they bought Indianapolis,” Carey said.

“But again I probably wouldn’t comment on conversations. I’m aware of the interest.

“It’s obviously an iconic track for world racing. It’s part of the Triple Crown, Monaco, Le Mans and Indy, so it speaks to what that track means. It’s a special track for the motorsports world.”

Related video

Next article
DAS debut left Mercedes' F1 rivals "wide-eyed"

Previous article

DAS debut left Mercedes' F1 rivals "wide-eyed"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
17 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
05:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
03:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
06:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
05:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

DAS debut left Mercedes' F1 rivals "wide-eyed"

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes lifts lid on W11's other design secrets

3
Formula 1

F1's US expansion "clearly taking longer than we hoped"

57m
4
MotoGP

Miller opens up on Ducati ride-height adjuster

5
Formula 1

DAS could fall foul of F1's parc ferme regulations

Latest videos

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown 07:03
Formula 1

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points 12:18
Formula 1

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes? 06:53
Formula 1

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes?

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown 07:50
Formula 1

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown

Latest news

F1's US expansion "clearly taking longer than we hoped"
F1

F1's US expansion "clearly taking longer than we hoped"

DAS debut left Mercedes' F1 rivals "wide-eyed"
F1

DAS debut left Mercedes' F1 rivals "wide-eyed"

Mercedes lifts lid on W11's other design secrets
F1

Mercedes lifts lid on W11's other design secrets

Albon: New Red Bull "more usable" than 2019 car
F1

Albon: New Red Bull "more usable" than 2019 car

Russell: "No way" Williams will be as slow as in 2019
F1

Russell: "No way" Williams will be as slow as in 2019

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.