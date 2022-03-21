Can Ferrari continue its F1 dominance? | Paddock Packdown

Listen to this article

Leclerc led Ferrari home for a 1-2 finish after Red Bull's Max Verstappen suffered a late DNF, with added misery being piled on the team after Sergio Perez was sidelined by the same issue on the final lap.

It meant Mercedes snatched an unlikely podium for Lewis Hamilton in third place, having struggled for pace throughout the race weekend, while there were wild celebrations for Haas at the team took fifth place through Kevin Magnussen, marking its best result for nearly four years.

Recapping all of the news and action after Sunday's race in Bahrain, Autosport F1 reporter Luke Smith comes to you direct from the Bahrain paddock in the first edition of our 'Paddock Packdown' series.