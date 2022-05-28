Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel Next / FIA makes first step to streamline fuel temperature monitoring
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Brown admits to "mechanisms" in Ricciardo's McLaren F1 contract

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has admitted that there are "mechanisms" within Daniel Ricciardo’s Formula 1 contract that could end it early.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
David Malsher-Lopez
Brown admits to "mechanisms" in Ricciardo's McLaren F1 contract
Listen to this article

Ricciardo’s long-term future at the Woking-based team has been thrown into question after Brown last week made comments that the Australian driver’s results had not lived up to expectations.

Ricciardo accepted that his time at the team had not delivered the results he or his bosses would have liked, but he was clear in Monaco that he was committed for the full three years of his contract which runs out at the end of 2023.

Speaking ahead of a visit to the Indianapolis 500, though, Brown suggested that McLaren’s deal with Ricciardo was not completely watertight.

For while Ricciardo was halfway through a three-year contract, he suggested that there were break clauses that could open the door for a parting of ways if things did not improve.

Asked if there was a get-out clause for the driver or team if they did not want to continue in to 2023, Brown said: “I don’t want to get into the contract, but there are mechanisms in which we’re committed to each other, and mechanisms in which we’re not.

“I spoke with Daniel about it. We’re not getting the results that we both hoped for, but we’re both going to continue to push.

“I think he showed in Monza [last year] he can win races. We also need to develop our race car; it’s not capable of winning races. But we’d like to see him further up the grid.

“And we’ll see how things develop and what he wants to do. And then we’ve got our testing programme ramping up, but we’re in no rush.”

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, on the grid

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, on the grid

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo’s future beyond 2023 had already appeared to be dependent on the progress of McLaren’s IndyCar youngsters, with Pato O’Ward having been singled out as a leading contender if the team felt confident enough in going for a rookie.

A swoop for the Mexican to replace Ricciardo for 2023 could be viewed as too early, although the Mexican is set for more F1 running later this season.

“We’ve got both our test drivers under contract,” said Brown. “Pato’s definitely going to be one of those. He did a very good job in Abu Dhabi [young driver test] last year.

“The IndyCar schedule is very packed, as you know, but the end of the year you won’t be surprised to see him in one of those cars.”

O’Ward reckoned he had another two or three years to break into F1 before he felt he would be too old to make the switch.

“I think the deadline is there because of age,” he said. “Once you’re 25 or 26, that window closes quite a bit. So obviously if that opportunity comes about, you take it, right?

“My dream of becoming a racing driver came about in Formula 1. That’s something that’s never going to leave. It’s a part of me. It’s what opened my heart to such a different world.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Previous article

F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Next article

FIA makes first step to streamline fuel temperature monitoring

FIA makes first step to streamline fuel temperature monitoring
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record
Formula 1

Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference
Formula 1

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: No complacency over F1 future despite McLaren support Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: No complacency over F1 future despite McLaren support

Why McLaren is committed to ‘make it work’ with Ricciardo - for now Monaco GP
Formula 1

Why McLaren is committed to ‘make it work’ with Ricciardo - for now

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era
Formula E

McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era

McLaren has to "up game" after disastrous Montreal F1 weekend Canadian GP
Formula 1

McLaren has to "up game" after disastrous Montreal F1 weekend

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
9 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.