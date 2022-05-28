Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Monaco plays host to the seventh round of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Here's how you can watch the all-important qualifying on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Ferrari set the pace in Friday practice ahead of the Monaco GP qualifying, with Charles Leclerc topping the times in both FP1 and FP2.

Red Bull was again Ferrari's top rival through practice, while McLaren emerged as the third-quickest team courtesy of Lando Norris.

With the streets of Monaco offering limited opportunities for overtaking, qualifying could well end up deciding who will win the most prestigious race on the 2022 F1 calendar.

What time does qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo. The three-part session will last approximately one hour, although red flags could lead to delays.

  • Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022 
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monaco throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Monaco Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'12.656  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'12.700 0.044
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'13.035 0.379
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'13.103 0.447
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'13.294 0.638
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'13.406 0.750
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'13.636 0.980
8 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'13.912 1.256
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'14.059 1.403
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'14.134 1.478
11 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'14.239 1.583
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'14.267 1.611
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'14.468 1.812
14 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'14.486 1.830
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'14.525 1.869
16 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'14.623 1.967
17 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'14.894 2.238
18 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'15.216 2.560
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'16.276 3.620
20 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren    
View full results

Monaco Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'14.531  
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'14.570 0.039
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'14.601 0.070
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'14.712 0.181
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'15.056 0.525
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'15.083 0.552
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'15.157 0.626
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'15.211 0.680
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'15.387 0.856
10 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'15.499 0.968
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'15.536 1.005
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'15.539 1.008
13 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'15.749 1.218
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'15.806 1.275
15 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'16.110 1.579
16 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'16.315 1.784
17 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'16.417 1.886
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'17.714 3.183
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'18.636 4.105
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo    
View full results
