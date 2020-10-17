Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 conducted "very broad search" to find Carey replacement

shares
comments
F1 conducted "very broad search" to find Carey replacement
By:

Outgoing Formula 1 boss Chase Carey says the series undertook a "very broad search" to find his replacement before appointing Stefano Domenicali.

F1 announced last month that Carey would be stepping down as CEO and chairman at the end of the year, handing the reins over to ex-Ferrari team principal Domenicali.

Carey will remain with F1 as a non-executive chairman, assisting the transition to Domenicali upon the Italian's formal start date of 1 January.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Carey said F1 went through an extensive process to find his replacement before settling on Domenicali.

"We went through a very broad search, looking at a complete range from A to Z of candidates," Carey said.

"I came into this as an outsider, and I think there was some value in coming into the sport as an outsider, because I felt it needed significant change and fresh perspectives, a different set of perspectives.

"Going forward now, what we felt was right, we wanted somebody who can maintain the momentum and continue to build on what we think we've put in place to grow the sport.

"One of the important things Stefano brings is a deep knowledge of not just the sport and the competition on-track, but the players in the sport, and therefore I think he can hit the ground running in terms of taking things forward."

Read Also:

Domenicali spent more than 20 years with Ferrari, serving as the team principal of its F1 operation between 2008 and 2014. He later went on to hold roles at Audi and Lamborghini, as well as being the president of the FIA's single-seater commission.

Domenicali's appointment has won widespread praise throughout the paddock, with Carey echoing the belief of many that his personality makes him well-suited to the role.

"Stefano brings a unique personalty to this, somebody that has great respect," Carey said.

"Sometimes I feel that this role you're sitting in the eye of a storm, with a lot of partners circling around. I think he brings a balance, and an even-keeled personality to navigate through what at times can be a very noisy situation.

"I think the combination of unique expertise and experience with a personality that can navigate through the various dynamics that exist make him ideally suited for this."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed that he held some initial talks with F1 about taking over from Carey, but they ultimately "never went anywhere" amid opposition from rival teams.

Carey refused to be drawn on F1's consideration of Wolff for the role, saying that the only offer made was to Domenicali.

"I'm not going to get into who we talked to or considered," Carey said. "We went through a search of looking at a range of people across the board.

"I'm really not going to comment on and don't think it's appropriate to comment on who we considered. We only made one offer, and that offer was to Stefano, and we're thrilled to have him in place."

Related video

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive

Previous article

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit

Why Vietnam cancelled a race that was not going to happen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Vietnam cancelled a race that was not going to happen

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole despite hip injury
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole despite hip injury

Wolff explains why Red Bull supply view has changed from 2016
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff explains why Red Bull supply view has changed from 2016

F1 conducted "very broad search" to find Carey replacement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 conducted "very broad search" to find Carey replacement

FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars
WRC WRC / Breaking news

FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars

Latest news

F1 conducted "very broad search" to find Carey replacement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 conducted "very broad search" to find Carey replacement

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit

Has Red Bull’s front wing trick cured its aero anomalies?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Has Red Bull’s front wing trick cured its aero anomalies?

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit

2
Formula 1

Why Vietnam cancelled a race that was not going to happen

3
WEC

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive

2h
4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash

5
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole despite hip injury

1h

Latest news

F1 conducted "very broad search" to find Carey replacement
Formula 1

F1 conducted "very broad search" to find Carey replacement

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive
WEC

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit

Has Red Bull’s front wing trick cured its aero anomalies?
Formula 1

Has Red Bull’s front wing trick cured its aero anomalies?

Schumacher helmet "one of coolest gifts in sport" - Ricciardo
Formula 1

Schumacher helmet "one of coolest gifts in sport" - Ricciardo

Latest videos

Comparing the Ferrari F2004 vs Mercedes W11 2020 Formula 1 car 05:05
Formula 1

Comparing the Ferrari F2004 vs Mercedes W11 2020 Formula 1 car

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race? 06:57
Formula 1

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race?

First Lap Battles, Power Unit Problems & More | 2020 Eifel GP F1 Race Debrief 07:42
Formula 1

First Lap Battles, Power Unit Problems & More | 2020 Eifel GP F1 Race Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record 08:47
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record 05:30
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.