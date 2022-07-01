British GP: Latest F1 technical images from Silverstone

Listen to this article

Mercedes W13 front wing endplate detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It's clear that Mercedes has repositioned the front wing endplate's diveplane for the British Grand Prix, with the higher position it previously occupied visually marked out on the endplate.

Ferrari F1-75 mirror detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has made changes to its mirror housing for Silverstone, taking cues from others up and down the grid who've navigated the regulations in such a way that there's a definite aerodynamic advantage at hand. In Ferrari's case it has moved the outermost stay closer to the car's centreline and then added two fins beneath the main mirror assembly in order to invoke vortices that will improve flow conditions downstream.

Ferrari F1-75 detail Photo by: Uncredited

Another view of the new wing mirror assembly on the Ferrari F1-75 and the fins that have been added to it.

Alpine A522 sidepods detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine is one of several teams to have modified its sidepods already this season and has yet further changes to test this weekend. The upper bodywork of the sidepod has taken on the bathtub-like scalloping that Ferrari has employed with the F1-75 since the start of the season. And, like Ferrari, there's also contoured cooling gills housed within the surface to not only help reject the heat being generated but also assist aerodynamically.

There is more detail to see in the same image, as the engine cover is also altered significantly. The A522 now has a rounded shoulder that creates a shelf for the airflow to follow as it emerges behind the halo, a solution which is very similar to what we've already seen from the likes of Alpha Tauri and Mercedes. In Alpine's case it's also led to the engine cover outlet at the rear of the car being flattened out too, taking advantage of its new beam wing layout.

Red Bull Racing RB18 sidepods detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It's a similar change over at Red Bull, as it too has moved to a design that raises the engine cover outlet and creates more of an undercut beneath the engine cover and the sidepod bodywork.

Williams FW44 rear detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Under the covers of the Williams FW44 we can see some of the changes made to Alex Albon's car, with the two cooler layout above the power unit exchanged for just a single cooler.

Ferrari F1-75 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A look under the covers of the Ferrari F1-75's sidepod which shows how the designers have used the sidepod impact spars to mount other components, such as the intake and the floor, from it.

Mercedes W13 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

Seemingly a new arrangement inside the front brake drum of the Mercedes W13 with new pipework installed to help channel the cool air drawn in and the heat being rejected in different ways.

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail Photo by: Uncredited

Similarly a look beneath the sidepod bodywork on the Red Bull RB18 showing how the various coolers are packed in.

Red Bull Racing RB18 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

Under the brake drum assembly on the Red Bull RB18 where we can see that the team has added a heat treatment to the disc shroud over the course of the last few races to further assist with heat management.

Mercedes W13 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

A look at the low downforce rear wing on the Mercedes W13 as the car is prepared for action by the mechanics.

Mercedes W13 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the SIS fairing, wing mirror and the various fins that are mounted around them on the Mercedes W13.

AlphaTauri AT03 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

The AlphaTauri AT03 front brake assembly - note the shape of the inlet and outlet bodywork, which form one unit, back-to-back.

AlphaTauri AT03 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

The view from the other side of the assembly with the drum removed reveals how the team is channeling the airflow inside the drum to manage the heat being generated.

Ferrari F1-75 detail Photo by: Uncredited

The Ferrari mechanics carry in a new chassis that it will prepare for Carlos Sainz ahead of the action.

Ferrari F1-75 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A great view of the Ferrari F1-75's rear end which is detached from the rear of the car as the new chassis is prepared. Also note the new specification rear wing, which was first used in Canada by Leclerc.

Ferrari F1-75 detail Photo by: Uncredited

Here we can see the modular design of the F1-75, with the radiator intake installed on one side of the car and not the other. This was done in order that if additional performance could be found, making changes would be much easier.

Ferrari F1-75 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the sidepod intake without the radiator installed, which shows how the internal fins help to control the airflow over the radiator's surface.

Ferrari F1-75 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

Another shot, now with the sidepod's forward bodywork and inlet installed, showing how much space this takes up.

Ferrari F1-75 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close look at the packaging of the Ferrari F1-75's rear end which shows how the exhausts are routed back through the gearbox carrier.

McLaren MCL36 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

The McLaren MCL36's front brake assembly without the drum cover exposes detail on the brake disc shroud and caliper pipework. Also note the wirework inside the inlet to help prevent debris being collected and clogging up the internal pipework, which would lead to overheating.

Ferrari F1-75 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

In comparison we have Ferrari F1-75's front brake assembly, which doesn't feature a disc shroud to help manage temperatures.

McLaren MCL36 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

The rear brake assembly of the MCL36 also features a disc shroud, albeit less big owing to the smaller brakes used at the rear of the car, given a larger portion of the braking responsibility has been added to the MGU-K.

Williams FW44 detail Photo by: Uncredited

In comparison, the Williams FW44's rear brake layout, with only the upper portion of the brake disc being shrouded

Williams FW44 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A look at what Williams is doing with it front brake assembly, with scalloped brake discs in use.

Alpine A522 detail Photo by: Uncredited

The keel section of the Alpine A522. Note how it's using a scythe shaped stay between the chassis and bib, something it has been doing for a very long time.

Alpine A522 detail Photo by: Uncredited

The low downforce rear wing utilised by Alpine in Jeddah and Miami has been installed on the A522 for Silverstone.

Ferrari F1-75 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

A forward view of the Ferrari F1-75's brake assembly shows how the inlet also straddles the brake fence so it can take in airflow as it comes in beside the tyres sidewall.

Ferrari F1-75 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A great view of the F1-75's rear end from beneath shows how large the aerodynamic fairings are that cover the suspension elements and driveshafts.

Williams FW44 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A great look at the internal structure of the wing mounting pylon, the hydraulics and the DRS actuator as the Williams FW44 is worked on.