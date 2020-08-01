Formula 1
Formula 1 / British GP / Practice report

British GP: Bottas outpaces Hamilton in final practice

shares
comments
British GP: Bottas outpaces Hamilton in final practice
By:
Aug 1, 2020, 11:01 AM

Valtteri Bottas led a Mercedes 1-2 ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton in final practice for Formula 1's British Grand Prix.

Racing Point, which set the pace on Friday, ended up fourth with Lance Stroll, while Alex Albon's disrupted build-up to the first Silverstone race of the season continued as he missed much of FP3 while Red Bull investigated a suspected electric issue on his RB16.

As predicted, the temperatures at Silverstone were much cooler than the 37-degree heat in which FP2 took place, with the 60-minute session on Saturday morning taking place under overcast skies at 20-degrees with the wind buffeting the cars significantly.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel – who missed nearly all of FP1 with an engine intercooler problem and then a chunk of FP2 as the team changed his pedals – Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen and Carlos Sainz rotated the top spot during the early running.

Just before 20 minutes had passed, the Mercedes cars emerged on soft tyres and immediately swept to the head of the times.

Bottas bettered Sainz's 1m28.261s benchmark on the mediums by 1.1s before Hamilton then stole ahead with a 1m26.825s on his first flying lap.

They exchanged the top spot throughout the next 15 minutes, with Hamilton leading the way on a 1m26.332s approaching the final 20 minutes.

But on his final qualifying simulation run, Hamilton had a big oversteer moment as he ran through Becketts, one of the places where the wind seemed to causing particular problems, and he backed off afterwards – despite going quickest of anyone at that stage in the opening sector.

Behind him, Bottas swept the border to take the top spot with a 1m25.873s, lighting up the timing screens in all three sectors to move 0.4s clear of his teammate.

After Verstappen, who did not join the fray until 20 minutes had passed, briefly jumped up to second, Hamilton improved his best time to a 1m26011, but wound up 0.138s adrift.

Verstappen was one of the runners – including Bottas – to have a wide moment at Village late on, another place where the wind made things tricky for the drivers, and he finished 0.3s slower than Bottas's best.

Stroll jumped up to fourth with a late run to beat Sainz to best of the rest, with Charles Leclerc taking sixth as the lead Ferrari.

Several times Leclerc set the best time in the first sector, before fading through the rest of the lap compared to the Mercedes drivers.

Lando Norris took sixth for McLaren, with Daniel Ricciardo, finishing seventh for Renault and finishing the session with the quickest time in the first sector.

Nico Hulkenberg's build-up to his F1 return continued as he took ninth for Racing Point, with the German driver finishing 0.2s slower than new teammate Stroll and at one point complaining about the "knobs inside the headrest" on his RP20.

Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 ahead of his AlphaTauri teammate Daniil Kvyat.

Albon, who missed the second half of FP2 after his crash at Stowe on Friday afternoon, did not get to drive until just over 45 minutes had passed in the session, and he then had his first timed lap deleted for exceeding track limits at Copse.

He eventually posted a 1m27.178s that put him P13 in the standings.

That was one spot ahead of Vettel, who had an off-track moment following a big lock up at Village early on and then a similar snap of oversteer to Hamilton at Becketts as he went for his first flying lap on softs.

But Vettel had to pit again approaching the final 10 minutes as he reported another problem with something again "loose" with his brake pedal.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 19 1'25.873  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 22 1'26.011 0.138
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 15 1'26.173 0.300
4 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 14 1'26.576 0.703
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 22 1'26.664 0.791
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 19 1'26.771 0.898
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 23 1'26.798 0.925
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 15 1'26.841 0.968
9 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point 15 1'26.872 0.999
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 20 1'27.046 1.173
11 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 18 1'27.076 1.203
12 France Esteban Ocon Renault 16 1'27.158 1.285
13 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 10 1'27.178 1.305
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 21 1'27.251 1.378
15 France Romain Grosjean Haas 18 1'27.537 1.664
16 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 17 1'27.738 1.865
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 16 1'27.825 1.952
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 15 1'27.860 1.987
19 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 20 1'27.976 2.103
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 16 1'28.112 2.239
View full results
Ferrari to hold Silverstone filming day between F1 races

Previous article

Ferrari to hold Silverstone filming day between F1 races

Next article

Pirelli: Portimao resurfacing creates extra challenge

Pirelli: Portimao resurfacing creates extra challenge
