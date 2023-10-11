Bridgestone’s F1 proposal included “advanced innovative technology”

The FIA and F1 chiefs on Tuesday ended months of speculation about who would win F1’s next tyre contract from 2025 to 2027, with Pirelli being picked to extend its involvement in grand prix racing.

The decision came after a detailed assessment of the proposals from both the Italian company and its only other main rival Bridgestone – which is understood to have put a very strong case forward.

Until now, Bridgestone has been silent on its push to return to F1, having had its most recent spell in grand prix from 1997 until 2010.

However, in the wake of Pirelli’s confirmation, Bridgestone has issued a statement outlining that, as part of a push to reinforce its motorsport activities, a return to F1 is in its sights.

And it believes that some advanced technologies that it has been developing for its road car products would be perfect for grand prix racing.

It said: “As Bridgestone celebrates the 60th anniversary of its motorsport activities in 2023, the company continues to support sustainable global premium motorsport.

“F1 is the world’s most prestigious global motorsport platform and Bridgestone has been studying F1 as one of the various options to support its sustainable global premium motorsports strategy.

“Bridgestone has sincerely and continuously been communicating with FIA and FOG [Formula One Group] regarding the next tyre tender period for F1 and proposed advanced innovative technology and sustainability initiatives.”

The most likely area of potential for Bridgestone would have been in taking its innovative Enliten road tyre technology and applying it to F1.

The tyre construction process, which uses extensive recycled materials, has helped produce road tyres that are around 20% lighter than their previous equivalent.

This helps reduce rolling resistance, delivering improved fuel mileage and can help with car handling too as the wheel’s mass is less. It is also far more sustainable, as 63% of its components are recycled and the products are lighter to ship.

Shuichi Ishibashi, Member of the Board, Global CEO and Representative Executive Officer, Bridgestone Corporation, said that while the company had not been successful with its bid now, the feedback it had got from F1 and the FIA had encouraged it in developing its technology.

“While Bridgestone will not be able to support F1 this time, the process received positive recognition from FIA and FOG and has reinforced the value being created by Bridgestone’s advanced innovative technology, including sustainability initiatives across the value chain and the “Ultimate Customization” of its new ENLITEN® technology, which can be changed based on the needs of different racing conditions,” he said.

“Likewise, Bridgestone will continue to passionately push its technology and innovation through the mobile lab and proving ground that motorsport offers, strengthening its pursuit of sustainable global premium motorsport activities.

“Lastly, through motorsport, Bridgestone will strive to achieve its corporate commitment for "Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility" described in its Bridgestone E8 commitment.

“Through its ongoing efforts, Bridgestone will drive greater passion for motorsport, earn emotion and empathy, and promote co-creation for sustainable future together with many partners.”

F1’s latest Pirelli contract runs until 2027, with an option for it to be extended into 2028. There have been suggestions that this will be the Italian company’s final hurrah in F1 for a while, since it may feel it has achieved its marketing and technology ambitions since it returned to F1 in 2011.

An exit of Pirelli in 2028 or 2029 would open the door for Bridgestone to once again put itself forward.