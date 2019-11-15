Formula 1
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Practice report

Brazilian GP: Vettel pips Leclerc by 0.021s in second practice

shares
comments
Brazilian GP: Vettel pips Leclerc by 0.021s in second practice
By:
Nov 15, 2019, 7:33 PM

Sebastian Vettel led a Ferrari one-two in the second Formula 1 second free practice session for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Vettel hit the front early on when using the medium-compound Pirellis, setting a best time of 1m09.570s – a quarter-of-a-second ahead of second quickest Leclerc.

When the field switched to the soft-compound Pirellis for performance runs, Vettel initially struggled to improve after hitting traffic on his first quick lap.

This allowed Leclerc to move into the lead with a lap of 1m09.238s before Vettel reclaimed top spot with a time of 1m09.217s.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was one of the last to start his qualifying simulation run, jumping to third place with a lap 0.134s off the pace.

Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were fourth and fifth fastest respectively, with the former 0.156s off the pace.

Hamilton was 0.223s down and wasn't able to post a time until his third attempt, with one lap aborted at the first corner after going deep then having to go off track to avoid Pierre Gasly's Toro Rosso, which was attempting to let him past.

Kevin Magnussen was a surprise sixth in the Haas, which tends to go well in the cool conditions that prevailed today, with Renault's Daniel Ricciardo just behind.

Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen was among the first to set a qualifying simulation time, which briefly put him fifth before he was shuffled back to eighth – the last driver within a second of the pace.

Red Bull's Alex Albon had a difficult session and only made a small improvement on his medium-tyre pace when running softs, meaning he was shuffled down to ninth place ahead of McLaren's Carlos Sainz.

Nico Hulkenberg was 11th in the second Renault, 1.108s off the pace ahead just ahead of the Toro Rosso of Gasly.

Gasly's session came to a premature end with 20 minutes remaining when he pulled over with smoke emerging from the rear of the car.

He confirmed it was an engine problem over the radio, with the virtual safety car being deployed

Antonio Giovinazzi was 13th in the second Alfa Romeo, pipping Daniil Kvyat by just 0.005s.

Kvyat brought the session to a premature end with five minutes remaining when the red flag flew after he slid into the barrier with the right-rear corner at the Juncao left-hander when the rears locked up thanks to an apparent engine problem.

Racing Point duo Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll were 15th and 17th, sandwiching the second Haas of Romain Grosjean.

McLaren driver Lando Norris was 18th, 1.483s down, with George Russell slowest of the drivers to set a time in 19th.

Robert Kubica, who sat out the first session to allow Nicholas Latifi to drive, didn't set a time after crashing at the Turn 3 left-hander on his first flying lap early on.

The rear stepped out and Kubica corrected, only to fire the car the other way and into the outside barrier – bringing his session to an end and leading to a seven-minute red flag.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 30 1'09.217  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 35 1'09.238 0.021
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 33 1'09.351 0.134
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 37 1'09.373 0.156
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 39 1'09.440 0.223
6 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 38 1'10.143 0.926
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 32 1'10.194 0.977
8 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 39 1'10.210 0.993
9 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 31 1'10.275 1.058
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 38 1'10.310 1.093
11 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault 31 1'10.325 1.108
12 France Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 26 1'10.352 1.135
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 36 1'10.419 1.202
14 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 34 1'10.424 1.207
15 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 31 1'10.443 1.226
16 France Romain Grosjean Haas 38 1'10.504 1.287
17 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 33 1'10.568 1.351
18 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 41 1'10.700 1.483
19 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 36 1'11.818 2.601
20 Poland Robert Kubica Williams 2    
View full results
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Festival Senna Tribute
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
04:00
01:00
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
19:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
16:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
19:00
16:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
18:10
15:10
