Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Practice report

Brazilian GP: Bottas outpaces Hamilton by 0.003s in FP2

shares
comments
Brazilian GP: Bottas outpaces Hamilton by 0.003s in FP2
Edd Straw
By: Edd Straw
23m ago

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas topped the second Friday Formula 1 free practice session for the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.

Bottas posted a best time of 1m08.846s using supersoft Pirellis, with Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton missing out on beating that time by just three thousandths of a second.

This was primarily down to Bottas having a pace advantage in the twisty middle sector, as Hamilton had the edge in the shorter first and second sectors.

Sebastian Vettel ended up third fastest, just 0.073s behind Bottas having briefly held top spot despite complaining of something rattling around in the cockpit on both that run, and an earlier one.

"There's still something loose, jumping back and forth," said Vettel after setting his best lap, with Ferrari continuing its investigations once he returned to the garage.

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo was fourth fastest, 0.318s down, while teammate Max Verstappen missed much half of the session with a possible oil leak.

He returned to the track and initially slotted into sixth place with his pace on soft rubber before moving ahead of the second Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen into fifth.

Haas driver Romain Grosjean won the midfield battle in seventh, outpacing Sauber's Charles Leclerc by 0.174s.

Kevin Magnussen backed up his teammate's pace with ninth fastest time, just ahead of the leading Racing Point Force India of Esteban Ocon.

Sergio Perez slotted in behind in the second Force India, although he spent much of the session in the garage after his early run due to a steering issue, only returning to the track during the final 15 minutes.

Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly pipped McLaren's Fernando Alonso to 12th place by just 0.002s, with the duo ahead of the Renault of Carlos Sainz.

Sainz lightly brushed wheels with Grosjean's Haas in the closing minutes of the session at Turn 1 when both were on long runs.

Marcus Ericsson was 1.686s off the ace in the second Sauber in 15th, ahead of the lead Williams of Sergey Sirotkin, who shaded McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne and teammate Lance Stroll.

Brendon Hartley was slowest of those to set a lap time on supersofts, lapping just under a second slower than midfield standard-setter Grosjean.

The session was stopped after just nine minutes after Nico Hulkenberg crashed his Renault coming out of Turn 14, the Juncao left-hander that leads onto the flat-out drag to the line.

Hulkenberg put his right-side wheels on the grass behind the kerb at the exit, and spun into the barrier as he tried to follow the circuit as it continued to turn left.

The car suffered an impact at the right rear, then the right front, and Hulkenberg could play no further part in the session and was classified based on his early pace using medium Pirellis.

 
Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 48 1'08.846  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 43 1'08.849 0.003
3 Germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 42 1'08.919 0.073
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 44 1'09.164 0.318
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 28 1'09.339 0.493
6 Finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 42 1'09.412 0.566
7 France Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 44 1'09.769 0.923
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc  Sauber Ferrari 44 1'09.943 1.097
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen  Haas Ferrari 39 1'10.007 1.161
10 France Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 45 1'10.159 1.313
11 Mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 23 1'10.320 1.474
12 France Pierre Gasly  Toro Rosso Honda 44 1'10.330 1.484
13 Spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Renault 36 1'10.332 1.486
14 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.  Renault Renault 48 1'10.458 1.612
15 Sweden Marcus Ericsson  Sauber Ferrari 44 1'10.532 1.686
16 Russian Federation Sergey Sirotkin  Williams Mercedes 46 1'10.569 1.723
17 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Renault 26 1'10.596 1.750
18 Canada Lance Stroll  Williams Mercedes 44 1'10.662 1.816
19 New Zealand Brendon Hartley  Toro Rosso Honda 46 1'10.734 1.888
20 Germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 6 1'11.674 2.828
Next article
Kubica in frame for Williams 2019 seat

Previous article

Kubica in frame for Williams 2019 seat
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Author Edd Straw
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Kubica in frame for Williams 2019 seat
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kubica in frame for Williams 2019 seat

1h ago
Brazilian GP: Bottas outpaces Hamilton by 0.003s in FP2 Article
Formula 1

Brazilian GP: Bottas outpaces Hamilton by 0.003s in FP2

Smedley talking to other teams about F1 roles Article
Formula 1

Smedley talking to other teams about F1 roles

Latest videos
What can Ricciardo expect in 2019? 09:03
Formula 1

What can Ricciardo expect in 2019?

1h ago
Kubica, Ocon or Sirotkin: Who will join George Russell at Williams F1? 10:10
Formula 1

Kubica, Ocon or Sirotkin: Who will join George Russell at Williams F1?

Nov 8, 2018

News in depth
Brazilian GP: Bottas outpaces Hamilton by 0.003s in FP2
Formula 1

Brazilian GP: Bottas outpaces Hamilton by 0.003s in FP2

Kubica in frame for Williams 2019 seat
Formula 1

Kubica in frame for Williams 2019 seat

Smedley talking to other teams about F1 roles
Formula 1

Smedley talking to other teams about F1 roles

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.