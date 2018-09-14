Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brawn says DRS could stay in Formula 1 in 2021

shares
comments
Brawn says DRS could stay in Formula 1 in 2021
Adam Cooper
By: Adam Cooper
Sep 14, 2018, 12:25 PM

Ross Brawn has not ruled the DRS out of the 2021 Formula 1 rules package, despite previously expressing his dislike for the device and hoping it wouldn't be needed.

Under the direction of Pat Symonds F1's team of engineers is currently working with the FIA and the teams on honing the 2021 rules, with a focus on allowing the cars to race while making them look exciting.

Three concepts for 2021 were officially revealed at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday, and Brawn says the research suggests the cars will be able to follow each much more closely, but that won't necessarily mean F1 will be able to dispose with DRS.

"I think we can keep that in our pocket," he said. "I'd like to think we could reach a stage where DRS doesn't become so critical.

"But it is a very easy thing to have or not have if we find the cars are able to battle with each other.

"Overtaking is the culmination of course, but having a great battle is critical, and where you have cars where they cannot follow each other consistently because the tyres degrade and because of the loss of performance, then you don't have such great battles.

"You can have a great battle where the guy who is leading still leads at the end, but you've had a great battle.

"We have made an effort to make sure we distinguish the difference between overtaking and racing.

"Often racing will culminate in overtaking. At Monza I saw some statistics the other day and about half the overtakes were with DRS, and half were without.

"So there was plenty of action at Monza, but it is a unique track in that respect. We need more tracks where the cars can do battle."

Next Formula 1 article
Ferrari says 2021 F1 concepts "a bit underwhelming"

Previous article

Ferrari says 2021 F1 concepts "a bit underwhelming"

Next article

Wehrlein to part ways with Mercedes

Wehrlein to part ways with Mercedes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.