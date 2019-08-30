Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP2 in
00 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brawn says potential new F1 teams need to wait to 2022

shares
comments
Brawn says potential new F1 teams need to wait to 2022
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Aug 30, 2019, 12:17 PM

Formula 1's managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn says that potential new teams have been told they will have to wait until at least 2022 for an opportunity to join the grid.

Brawn says there has been a "surprising" amount of interest from potential new teams.

However, given the huge changes to the technical and sporting regulations and commercial arrangements for 2021, Brawn says he would prefer to stabilise the situation before allowing any new entrants to join.

Brawn also made it clear that he believes that 10 teams is a good number, and that F1 will only consider high quality entrants in the wake of the failures of recent short-lived entities such as HRT, Virgin/Marussia/Manor, and Lotus/Caterham.

"We have a surprising number of teams that have shown an interest," Brawn told Sky F1.

"But what we have said to those teams is let's get these rules introduced, let's stabilise the situation. Let's get everything working properly before we seek more teams.

"I think with the 10 teams we have, 10 healthy teams in F1 is actually enough. And if we do get any extra teams they have to really add to the show. We must learn from history, so many small teams came and went, and didn't really add to F1.

"So I think we have to stabilise what we're introducing in 2021 and look at whether there is an opportunity for new teams."

Other current team bosses indicated that they will have no objection to new entrants coming in, if they are of sufficient quality.

"If it's good teams, strong teams with good backing, sustainable projects, then in my opinion, yes," said Cyril Abiteboul of Renault, who could potentially supply new customers.

"Twelve teams is a good number, and you never know what's going on with any other team," said Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost.

"That means we need as many cars as possible on the starting grid. I think that 24 from the race track and from the safety side is acceptable, and also from the space within the tracks themselves. I would welcome them."

Racing Point's Otmar Szafnauer was more cautious, referencing the financial implications.

"I think in the future with the cost cap being introduce and implemented then there might be room for 12 teams," said the American. "But we do have to be careful to get the money distribution to be a little bit more equitable so you can have 12 sustainable teams."

Panthera team preparing serious bid

One serious plan has been put together for a new F1 team operating under the Panthera Team Asia name.

The project is being led by Benjamin Durand, ex-managing director of the SMP Racing sportscar operation, and has a base at Silverstone.

Durand, co-founder of Panthera Team Asia, would act as team principal while Tim Milne has been recruited as head of aerodynamics, having held the same role at Manor before the team disappeared.

As the name implies, the project has backing from Asia, and was incorporated as a limited company in the UK – with Duran and Michel Orts as directors – in January this year.

Orts is a director of Bronze Fortune Ltd, a company registered to the same address as Panthera Team Asia and one that briefly operated under the China F1 Team Racing name during 2017, when it was linked to a potential bid to join the F1 grid.

Durand headed up SMP Racing when it ran the BR01 LMP2 cars in the European Le Mans Series.

He has previously worked for the JMB sportscar team and was technical manager of the short-lived Speedcar series that ran in the Middle East and Asia.

"We exist and we aim to apply to join F1 in 2021 if and when the FIA opens tenders," Durand told Motorsport.com.

"It is true that we have a small group of engineers working on what we anticipate the new rules to be in advance of the publication of the final regulations.

"We need more time after discussions with our investors, the FIA and Liberty before we can say more."

Additional reporting by Gary Watkins

Next article
F1 considering qualification races for 2020

Previous article

F1 considering qualification races for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP2 Starts in
00 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
06:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
10:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
07:00
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
10:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
10:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Vettel leads Ferrari 1-2 in opening practice

2h
2
Formula 1

F1 considering qualification races for 2020

1h
3
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

Latest videos

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new? 03:22
Formula 1

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new?

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020 05:21
Formula 1

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance 06:23
Formula 1

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career 04:32
Formula 1

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career

Latest news

Brawn says potential new F1 teams need to wait to 2022
F1

Brawn says potential new F1 teams need to wait to 2022

F1 considering qualification races for 2020
F1

F1 considering qualification races for 2020

Alfa Romeo, Haas get latest Ferrari engine
F1

Alfa Romeo, Haas get latest Ferrari engine

Grosjean "quite confident" he won't be F1's odd man out
F1

Grosjean "quite confident" he won't be F1's odd man out

Belgian GP: Vettel leads Ferrari 1-2 in opening practice
F1

Belgian GP: Vettel leads Ferrari 1-2 in opening practice

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.