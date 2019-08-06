Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Ferrari "badly" needs to win a race - Brawn

shares
comments
Ferrari "badly" needs to win a race - Brawn
By:
Aug 6, 2019, 8:28 AM

Formula 1 motorsport managing director Ross Brawn says his former Ferrari team “badly needs a win" to avoid pressure building, after “too big a gap” in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ferrari has failed to score victory in any of the 12 races so far, although did cross the line first in Canada before Sebastian Vettel’s time penalty dropped him to second.

Sunday’s race at the Hungaroring, the last before F1’s summer break, finished with both Ferraris more than a minute behind race winner and runaway championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

Read Also:

Brawn, one of the masterminds behind Ferrari’s run of titles with Michael Schumacher from 2000-2004, said that was “too big a gap for the team”.

“One knew from the track characteristics that this race would not suit the Ferrari car, but not to the extent we saw, especially in the race,” said Brawn in his post-race debrief.

“The times from the third sector, where you need maximum downforce, speak volumes, as the car was so far off the pace of the Mercedes and Red Bulls.

Best qualifying sector times by car

Car S1 S2 S3
Mercedes 27.079 26.411 21.053
Red Bull 27.095 26.456 21.021
Ferrari 26.918 26.553 21.360

“The summer break has probably come at just the right time because I’m well aware of how the pressure can build on Ferrari when things aren’t going well.

"It won’t do any harm to take a breather and recharge the batteries. Then, once the racing starts again, the aero requirements of Spa and Monza could put Vettel and Leclerc right in the fight again considering the aero efficiency of their cars.

“Ferrari badly needs a win, not so much for their championship aspirations, but as a morale booster, to prove that it has the potential to be a championship contender, an obligation it has always been under.”

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari’s best-placed driver in the championship, is fourth in the standings and 94 points behind Hamilton.

Ferrari is 150 points behind Mercedes in the constructors’ contest.

Hamilton’s eighth win from the opening 12 races was earned after Mercedes switched him to a two-stop strategy in a bid to overhaul long-time race leader Max Verstappen.

Brawn said that meant Hamilton “had to fight like the champion he is” to win and described his final stint on fresh tyres as “lapping at almost qualifying pace”.

“Earlier, the two men fought a thrilling duel that went in the Dutchman’s favour,” said Brawn.

“It’s true Max’s tyres were shot towards the end, but Mercedes had the benefit of seeing first hand what the hard tyres could do, thanks to a long stint from Valtteri Bottas.

“It seemed odd to be calling Hamilton in when his tyres seemed in good enough shape to keep pushing but it turned out to be a masterstroke.

“Mercedes therefore deserve credit for taking a risk on strategy when they could have gone the more obvious route and then wait for the race to evolve.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with Champagne on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with Champagne on the podium

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Load comments

