Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff sets target for Bottas to keep Mercedes seat

shares
comments
Wolff sets target for Bottas to keep Mercedes seat
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Jan 4, 2019, 3:11 PM

Valtteri Bottas must perform at the same level as Lewis Hamilton this season if he is going to keep his race seat at Mercedes for 2020, says team boss Toto Wolff.

The Finn had a disappointing campaign last year where, despite a strong start, he ended up failing to win a race while teammate Hamilton captured the world title.

With Mercedes reserve Esteban Ocon looking for a way back to an F1 race seat in 2020, Mercedes has an obvious option if Bottas does not lift his game.

Wolff thinks that one of the key factors that went against Bottas in 2018 was bad luck, which included him losing a victory in Baku when he ran over debris on the track.

However, he is clear that Bottas has to deliver at a higher level, something he says the driver himself is well aware of.

"Valtteri knows exactly where he needs to be next year," said Wolff. "He needs to have all the bad luck gone and perform on a level with Lewis.

"That is what is needed for the 2020 year. He knows very well that, and he has that in him."

While Bottas' improvements on track did not turn into better results in 2018, Wolff is aware that the challenge to step up will only increase with Hamilton himself getting better.

"Lewis improving means Valtteri needs to improve," explained Wolff. "I've seen that improvement all the time with him, but you are going against a five-time world champion.

"He needs a start where is right up there with Lewis and all the other drivers for the championship, that is what he needs."

Read Also:

Wolff believes Bottas is capable of producing a performance that is good enough to take the fight to Hamilton.

"We are seeing the best Lewis that I've seen in the last six years, and there is a reason why he is a five-time world champion," he said.

"Beating a five-time world champion at the peak of his activity, peak of his performance, is going to be very difficult and Valtteri knows that. But I think that he has it in him.

"I think that he can win – he has proven it this year on a few occasions, but he had bad luck or was in a position where he could not win.

"I think if that turns into a positive momentum that is actually driving for the championship, I think that Valtteri can win the championship."

Next article
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Previous article

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Next article

Kubica: It wasn't easy to say no to Ferrari

Kubica: It wasn't easy to say no to Ferrari
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

1h ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

2h ago

Shop Our Store
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas

Shop Now

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.