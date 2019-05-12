Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Bottas: "Strange" clutch behaviour led to Spanish GP defeat

shares
comments
Bottas: "Strange" clutch behaviour led to Spanish GP defeat
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
45m ago

Valtteri Bottas blamed his Spanish Grand Prix defeat to Lewis Hamilton on some “strange behaviour” with his Mercedes Formula 1 car’s clutch costing him the lead at the start.

Bottas started on pole for the third race in a row but Hamilton pulled alongside him after a better getaway and gained track position on the inside into Turn 1.

Hamilton then raced into a commanding lead and kept Bottas comfortably behind after a late safety car restart as well, to move back ahead in the title battle.

Immediately after the race, Bottas said: “It was pretty tight but I lost it at the start.

“There was some strange behaviour on the clutch which was biting, releasing, biting releasing which I never felt before, so I lost it there.”

Asked what he would take away from the weekend, Bottas said the team’s result and strong points for the championship were positives but he was “just keen to find out why the start was so bad and why the incident happened”.

Hamilton’s performance marked an impressive turnaround from qualifying, in which he was comprehensively defeated by Bottas.

The five-time world champion described the start as “interesting”, after attacking Bottas on the inside just as the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel tried to pass both around the outside.

“I saw the red car go around the back of both of us so I had no idea if they were further ahead,” said Hamilton.

“I assumed they might be, I knew Valtteri would brake super deep, but it wasn’t a replay of Baku [when Hamilton failed to pass Bottas at the start] at least.”

Mercedes had already set a new record for one-two finishes at the start of a season in Azerbaijan.

However, the team’s crushing performance at Barcelona means it has now tied the all-time record for consecutive one-twos.

“I just have to put it down to this incredible team, this is history in the making,” said Hamilton.

“I am very, very proud to be a part of that, and proud of everyone’s hard work at the track and back at the factory.

“It has definitely been a bit of a hard first four races. It is a great car but we don’t always get along.

“I am grateful in the race we managed to settle our differences and get away well.”

Next article
Spanish GP: Hamilton leads fifth straight Mercedes 1-2

Previous article

Spanish GP: Hamilton leads fifth straight Mercedes 1-2
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Spanish GP: Hamilton leads fifth straight Mercedes 1-2 Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Race report

Spanish GP: Hamilton leads fifth straight Mercedes 1-2

1h ago
Mercedes, Hamilton discussed Ferrari appeal in contract talks Article
Formula 1

Mercedes, Hamilton discussed Ferrari appeal in contract talks

Bottas: "Strange" clutch behaviour led to Spanish GP defeat Article
Formula 1

Bottas: "Strange" clutch behaviour led to Spanish GP defeat

Latest videos
Why Ferrari fast tracked its updates for the Spanish GP 08:33
Formula 1

Why Ferrari fast tracked its updates for the Spanish GP

23h ago
Starting Grid for the Spanish GP 00:57
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Spanish GP

May 11, 2019

Shop Our Store
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas

Shop Now

News in depth
Bottas: "Strange" clutch behaviour led to Spanish GP defeat
Formula 1

Bottas: "Strange" clutch behaviour led to Spanish GP defeat

Spanish GP: Hamilton leads fifth straight Mercedes 1-2
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton leads fifth straight Mercedes 1-2

Live: Follow the Spanish Grand Prix as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Spanish Grand Prix as it happens

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.