Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Second in F1 standings "can’t be that satisfying"

shares
comments
Bottas: Second in F1 standings "can’t be that satisfying"
By:

Valtteri Bottas says finishing second in the Formula 1 drivers’ championship “can’t be that satisfying” following another defeat in the title race to Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas confirmed himself as runner-up in the 2020 drivers’ standings by finishing second in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

The result clinched Bottas second place by nine points from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, but the Finn ended the year a distant 124 points off Hamilton at the top of the standings.

Asked after the race in Abu Dhabi how satisfied he was to secure second in the standings, Bottas preferred to focus on his contribution to Mercedes’ seventh consecutive constructors’ title win.

“As a driver, when you are in the best team overall this season, being second can’t be that satisfying,” Bottas said.

“But it is something, to be able to contribute to the team this season, getting the fourth constructors’ title for me in the team, and seventh in a row for us.

“It’s better than being third, for sure. I guess I will get a small trophy to take home next week [at the FIA prize giving] and I’m sure when I’m old and grey I can look this year and yeah, I was second.

“But hopefully I’ll get a bigger trophy one day.”

Read Also:

Bottas started the 2020 season strongly with victory at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, taking an early lead in the championship standings.

But after losing his points advantage after the third round in Hungary, Bottas scored just one more win through the remainder of the season. Hamilton ended the year with 11 wins to his name, wrapping up the title with three races to spare in Turkey.

Despite a tricky end to the year that saw him finish on the podium just once in the last four races, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff felt Bottas was still in “the right mindset”.

“He had two or three very, very difficult weekends, and recovered,” Wolff said.

“He had a very good race [in Abu Dhabi] but I think maybe he has unlocked a potential that you recover even towards the end of the season, when championships are decided.

“I think this is the mentality of a fighter.”

Related video

Toto Wolff discusses the future of Formula 1, cost caps and more

Previous article

Toto Wolff discusses the future of Formula 1, cost caps and more
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Engine freeze talks give Red Bull hope of keeping Honda engines
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Engine freeze talks give Red Bull hope of keeping Honda engines

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India

Ricciardo ponders Abu Dhabi layout change after dull race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo ponders Abu Dhabi layout change after dull race

Toto Wolff discusses the future of Formula 1, cost caps and more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Toto Wolff discusses the future of Formula 1, cost caps and more

Vettel explains Ferrari farewell song in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel explains Ferrari farewell song in Abu Dhabi

Russell: Williams return harder than stepping up to Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Williams return harder than stepping up to Mercedes

F1 entry fees revealed as teams costs are cut
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 entry fees revealed as teams costs are cut

Tsunoda secures Formula 1 graduation with AlphaTauri
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda secures Formula 1 graduation with AlphaTauri

Latest news

Bottas: Second in F1 standings "can’t be that satisfying"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Second in F1 standings "can’t be that satisfying"

Toto Wolff discusses the future of Formula 1, cost caps and more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Toto Wolff discusses the future of Formula 1, cost caps and more

Ricciardo ponders Abu Dhabi layout change after dull race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo ponders Abu Dhabi layout change after dull race

Russell: Williams return harder than stepping up to Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Williams return harder than stepping up to Mercedes

Trending

1
Formula 1

Engine freeze talks give Red Bull hope of keeping Honda engines

4h
2
Formula 1

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India

20h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo ponders Abu Dhabi layout change after dull race

2h
4
Formula 1

Toto Wolff discusses the future of Formula 1, cost caps and more

1h
5
Formula 1

Vettel explains Ferrari farewell song in Abu Dhabi

5h

Latest news

Bottas: Second in F1 standings "can’t be that satisfying"
Formula 1

Bottas: Second in F1 standings "can’t be that satisfying"

Toto Wolff discusses the future of Formula 1, cost caps and more
Formula 1

Toto Wolff discusses the future of Formula 1, cost caps and more

Ricciardo ponders Abu Dhabi layout change after dull race
Formula 1

Ricciardo ponders Abu Dhabi layout change after dull race

Russell: Williams return harder than stepping up to Mercedes
Formula 1

Russell: Williams return harder than stepping up to Mercedes

Engine freeze talks give Red Bull hope of keeping Honda engines
Formula 1

Engine freeze talks give Red Bull hope of keeping Honda engines

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos 02:15
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix 02:27
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title 00:21
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 12, 2020

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
Dec 11, 2020

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.