Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Breaking news

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title

shares
comments
Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title
By:

Valtteri Bottas admits he "would need a miracle" if he is to beat Lewis Hamilton to this year's Formula 1 world championship after losing ground in Sunday's Eifel Grand Prix.

Bottas arrived at the Nurburgring off the back of his second win of the year in Russia two weeks ago that had seen him cut Hamilton's lead to 44 points.

Bottas beat Hamilton to pole position and led the early part of the race, but slipped behind his teammate after a lock-up at Turn 1 in light rain caused him to run wide.

A Virtual Safety Car period gave Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen a free pitstop, leaving Bottas third overall, only for a suspected MGU-H issue on his power unit to force him to retire.

With Hamilton taking victory, Bottas now sits 69 points behind in the championship with six races to go in the 2020 season.

Bottas conceded he was disappointed to have retired from the race due to an issue that was outside of his control.

"It's disappointing, of course, very disappointing, and one of these things that you can't do anything for," Bottas said. "Obviously I did have the lock-up before that. I think still I had all the chance for the win because that made me commit to a two-stop quite early, and I think a two-stop at the end was the best strategy.

"I knew there was all to play for, even after that lock-up in the drizzle. Then the engine thing, I couldn't believe it.

"Now I understand the gap to Lewis is pretty big in terms of points. Definitely would need a miracle.

"But as always, [there is] no point to give up. You need to keep the bar high and keep trying. We'll see. Disappointed is the best word."

Read Also:

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff spoke to Bottas after the race to apologise for the power unit failure, and agreed with the Finn's belief a two-stop strategy could have put him in position to win the race.

"We had a good chat, I said sorry for the failure," Wolff said. "I believe that a two-stop that he said himself put himself on a trajectory of a two-stop would actually have been something that could have worked out to win the race.

"But it is what it is. This is still a mechanical sport. Today it was us that let him down."

Related video

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

Previous article

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Eifel GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

Eifel GP: Hamilton matches Schumacher's wins record
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Eifel GP: Hamilton matches Schumacher's wins record

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

Latest news

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

1h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

1h
3
MotoGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez

3h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

1h
5
Formula 1

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

Latest news

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title
Formula 1

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"
Formula 1

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win
Formula 1

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet
Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record 05:30
Formula 1
1h

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife 05:52
Formula 1

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.