Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Barcelona May testing / Testing report

Bottas tops first morning of Barcelona F1 test

shares
comments
Bottas tops first morning of Barcelona F1 test
By:
56m ago

Valtteri Bottas topped the first morning of the two-day post-Spanish Grand Prix Formula 1 test for Mercedes.

Bottas set a best time of 1m16.625s using the C3 Pirelli tyres, which were the designated softs for last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, shortly before midday.

This consolidated his advantage at the top of the timesheets over Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who had earlier topped the times.

Leclerc improved his time shortly afterwards using the Pirelli C1 tyres, the hards last weekend, to close to 0.797s behind.

Bottas subsequently set the fastest times of the day in each sector, although did not put them together on the same lap so his time did not improve.

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz Jr was third-fastest using the C2 Pirellis, just 0.021s quicker than the similarly-shod Red Bull of Pierre Gasly.

Gasly completed 77 laps during the four hours of running, more than anyone else.

Ferrari fielded a second car in Spanish Grand Prix specification for Pirelli test work, with Sebastian Vettel driving and ending up fifth-fastest using unmarked test tyres.

Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat was sixth using C3 rubber ahead of Pietro Fittipaldi for Haas.

The Brazilian made a series of improvements in the final hour before lunch using C3 rubber, working his way down to a 1m18.643s.

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez was eighth-quickest in the second Pirelli test car, ahead of Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Hulkenberg had a quiet morning, completing only 12 laps early on before taking his tally to 22 and improving to a 1m20.239s.

Racing Point simulator driver Nick Yelloly made his first F1 appearance for four years and ended up 10th-fastest, just ahead of Alfa Romeo’s test debutant Callum Ilott.

Ilott focused on running on C2 rubber, setting his best time with just under 40 minutes remaining.

F2 championship leader Nicholas Latifi returned to action for Williams ahead of his planned FP1 appearance during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

He set a best time of 1m21.008s, 4.483s off the pace, using C2 Pirellis.

Pos. Driver Car Time Gap Laps
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:16.525   69
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.322 0.797 66
3 Carlos Sainz McLaren 1:18.263 1.738 64
4 Pierre Gasly Red Bull 1:18.284 1.759 77
5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:18.425 1.900 58
6 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:18.597 2.072 57
7 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas 1:18.643 2.118 57
8 Sergio Perez Racing Point 1:19.719 3.194 66
9 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:20.239 3.714 26
10 Nick Yelloly Racing Point 1:20.609 4.084 55
11 Callum Ilott Alfa Romeo 1:20.683 4.158 31
12 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:21.008 4.483 66
Slider
List

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
1/12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
2/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Nick Yelloly, Racing Point RP19

Nick Yelloly, Racing Point RP19
3/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
4/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
5/12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault R.S. 19
6/12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas VF-19

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas VF-19
7/12

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Callum Ilott, Alfa Romeo C38, spins

Callum Ilott, Alfa Romeo C38, spins
8/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Nick Yelloly, Racing Point RP19

Nick Yelloly, Racing Point RP19
9/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
10/12

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
11/12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
12/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Next article
McLaren goes down Ferrari wing concept route

Previous article

McLaren goes down Ferrari wing concept route
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona May testing
Sub-event Tuesday
Drivers Carlos Sainz , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Edd Straw
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Bottas tops first morning of Barcelona F1 test Barcelona May testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Bottas tops first morning of Barcelona F1 test

56m ago
McLaren goes down Ferrari wing concept route Article
Formula 1

McLaren goes down Ferrari wing concept route

Zandvoort secures F1 return as Dutch GP venue Article
Formula 1

Zandvoort secures F1 return as Dutch GP venue

Latest videos
Pierre and Max discuss the return of racing to Zandvoort 03:16
Formula 1

Pierre and Max discuss the return of racing to Zandvoort

2h ago
'Things are going to get worse for Ferrari from here' 10:50
Formula 1

'Things are going to get worse for Ferrari from here'

19h ago

Shop Our Store
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas

Shop Now
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now

News in depth
Bottas tops first morning of Barcelona F1 test
Formula 1

Bottas tops first morning of Barcelona F1 test

McLaren goes down Ferrari wing concept route
Formula 1

McLaren goes down Ferrari wing concept route

Zandvoort secures F1 return as Dutch GP venue
Formula 1

Zandvoort secures F1 return as Dutch GP venue

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.