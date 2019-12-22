Binotto reveals Ferrari driver meeting "embarrassments"

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
269 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
276 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
290 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
304 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
311 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
325 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
339 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto reveals Ferrari driver meeting "embarrassments"

shares
comments
Binotto reveals Ferrari driver meeting "embarrassments"
By:
Dec 22, 2019, 8:50 AM

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto admits meetings with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were “full of embarrassments” when he first tried to manage them.

At the start of 2019 Binotto named four-time world champion Vettel as the team’s expected route to the title this year, given his experience compared to sophomore F1 driver Leclerc, who was preparing for his first season at Ferrari.

That meant Vettel would be given priority in 50/50 scenarios as Ferrari embraced the idea of using team orders for the greater good.

“And believe me, that that type of meeting at the very start of the season was full of embarrassments and difficult to manage,” Binotto said in a media lunch attended by Motorsport.com. “But we are now getting used to it.

“By the end of the season, it became comfortable more and more, which means that we are getting used to it as a team. In the race we can still make eventually mistakes but I'm pretty sure that mistakes are part of this process.”

Binotto has faced questions all season about his attitude towards handling Ferrari’s drivers from his logic behind trying to manage them to how it is executed on-track. Early examples include asking Leclerc to stay behind Vettel in Australia and Bahrain, and waiting too long to swap their positions in China and Spain.

More high-stakes incidents occurred in Singapore, where Vettel was allowed to win after jumping Leclerc on strategy, and Russia, where Leclerc gave Vettel a tow at the start to help his teammate pass Lewis Hamilton before Vettel refused a team order to let Leclerc back ahead.

“Certainly it was not an easy exercise and everybody can do better,” said Binotto. “But I think the attempt of managing them since the very first time in Australia, is something different.

“It is often said we should have let them race in the very first race. We are still very convinced that trying to manage them is the best way in order to score team points when you get to the end of the season.

“And we believe that if you are optimising the team points at the end as well, you also optimise what may be the outcome for the drivers. So we were trying to manage them in the very first race.”

Vettel and Leclerc collided with each other in Brazil after Ferrari opted to let them fight for position, as the constructors’ championship was decided but the teammates were in the race for third in the drivers’ championship.

Ferrari believes that incident has helped the team establish ground rules for 2020 and Binotto insists the team is better off for the mistakes it made over the course of this year.

“I believe that we can be stronger next year,” he said. “We now have meetings with the drivers before the race to discuss scenarios, what may happen, what can be the team's strategy.

“And the reason for needing to manage them is high because both of them are good drivers and need to be respected as individuals because both of them, when starting the race, they have one objective – which is not beating their teammate, but being first under the chequered flag.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Next article
2019 tech verdict: Haas suffers a season to forget

Previous article

2019 tech verdict: Haas suffers a season to forget
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Binotto reveals Ferrari driver meeting "embarrassments"

34m
2
Dakar

Sainz: Mini buggy is ready to take fight to Toyota

3
Formula 1

Williams "blown away" by Russell's approach

4
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull engine promises delivered for first time

5
Formula 1

2019 tech verdict: How Williams struggled from the start

Latest videos

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history 15:16
Formula 1

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history

Latest news

Binotto reveals Ferrari driver meeting "embarrassments"
F1

Binotto reveals Ferrari driver meeting "embarrassments"

2019 tech verdict: Haas suffers a season to forget
F1

2019 tech verdict: Haas suffers a season to forget

Top Stories of 2019, #11: Vettel's Canadian GP debacle
F1

Top Stories of 2019, #11: Vettel's Canadian GP debacle

Horner: Red Bull engine promises delivered for first time
F1

Horner: Red Bull engine promises delivered for first time

The tragedy that forced Ferrari's first F1 winner to quit
F1

The tragedy that forced Ferrari's first F1 winner to quit

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.