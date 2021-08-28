Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens Next / Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Belgian GP qualifying red-flagged after Norris crashes at Eau Rouge

By:

Formula 1 qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix is currently under a red flag after Lando Norris crashed heavily at Eau Rouge in wet conditions, but walked away unassisted.

Belgian GP qualifying red-flagged after Norris crashes at Eau Rouge

Rain had been falling at various periods throughout qualifying at Spa, with wet and intermediate tyres being used throughout Q1 and Q2.

A downpour began in the break just before Q3 started, prompting McLaren driver Norris to switch to wet tyres as he lined up at the end of the pit lane.

Norris reported on his out-lap that he was aquaplaning at points due to the wet weather, while Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel called for the session to be red-flagged.

On his first flying lap, Norris lost control of his car at Eau Rouge and spun into the barrier at high speed, causing three of his four wheels to be damaged in the process.

The session was swiftly red-flagged, and Norris was able to get out of his car unassisted after it came to rest, reporting over the radio that he was OK.

Norris apologised to the McLaren team after he had led both Q1 and Q2, saying on the radio: "Sorry boys. We should have had a good one there. I let you down, my bad."

Aston Martin driver Vettel pulled his car alongside Norris at Eau Rouge to check that he was OK, raising his thumb from the cockpit.

But the four-time world champion was left fuming on the radio over the decision to continue with qualifying before the crash.

"Yep, well, what the f**k did I say?" shouted Vettel. "What did I say! Red flag! It's unnecessary."

The drivers returned to the pitlane after the crash while marshals tended to the barrier and cleared the debris that had been left across the circuit.

It marked the second major crash of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend at Eau Rouge after a six-car shunt caused qualifying in W Series to be red-flagged on Friday. The accident resulted in two drivers being hospitalised, but both has since been discharged.

The incident led to the debate about the safety of the Eau Rouge/Raidillon complex, which is set to undergo improvements in time for next year's race at part of Spa's ongoing development programme.

Read Also:

shares
comments
Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens

Next article

Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole

Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole

54 min
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa F1 pole, Russell stars

52 min
3
Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

4 h
4
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

23 h
5
Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

21 min
Latest news
Vettel: Wrong to start Spa Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag
Formula 1

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag

4m
Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash
Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

21m
Russell had "nothing to lose" in Spa F1 qualifying ahead of shock P2
Formula 1

Russell had "nothing to lose" in Spa F1 qualifying ahead of shock P2

26m
Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa F1 pole, Russell stars
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa F1 pole, Russell stars

52m
Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole

54m
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen 01:00
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash

Formula 1: Verstappen fastest in FP2 before crash causing red flag 00:58
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Verstappen fastest in FP2 before crash causing red flag

Formula 1: Red Bull extend Perez's contract for 2022 00:50
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull extend Perez's contract for 2022

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP 01:55
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage 00:50
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Vettel: Wrong to start Spa Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag Belgian GP
Formula 1

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag

Russell had "nothing to lose" in Spa F1 qualifying ahead of shock P2 Belgian GP
Formula 1

Russell had "nothing to lose" in Spa F1 qualifying ahead of shock P2

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash Belgian GP
Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media
Formula 1

Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media

The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom

McLaren More from
McLaren
Ricciardo wants to be in "prime spot" for 2024 F1 title challenge
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ricciardo wants to be in "prime spot" for 2024 F1 title challenge

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Trending Today

Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa F1 pole, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa F1 pole, Russell stars

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

Belgian GP qualifying red-flagged after Norris crashes at Eau Rouge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP qualifying red-flagged after Norris crashes at Eau Rouge

Russell had "nothing to lose" in Spa F1 qualifying ahead of shock P2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell had "nothing to lose" in Spa F1 qualifying ahead of shock P2

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps Prime

How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.

Formula 1
4 h
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle Prime

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
20 h
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

Russell had "nothing to lose" in Spa F1 qualifying ahead of shock P2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell had "nothing to lose" in Spa F1 qualifying ahead of shock P2

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa F1 pole, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa F1 pole, Russell stars

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.