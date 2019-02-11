Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 loses Middle East broadcaster over piracy issue

shares
comments
F1 loses Middle East broadcaster over piracy issue
By:
Feb 11, 2019, 11:01 AM

Formula 1 is on the hunt for a new broadcast partner in the Middle East and North Africa, after the Qatar-based BeIN Sports company decided against renewing its deal because of piracy problems.

BeIN Sports’s previous five-year contract ran out at the end of 2018, and there had been discussions about extending it. The Middle East is one of F1’s top 20 markets and estimates have put the value of the deal at more than $30 million a year.

However, amid ongoing unease about the growth of pirate channel ‘BeoutQ’, which has been illegally broadcasting F1 content across the Middle East, BeIN has decided against continuing.

In a statement issued by BeIN, the managing director of its Middle East region Tom Keaveny said that piracy was the driving factor behind its call.

"A rights holder's stance on BeoutQ's piracy - in other words, whether they're taking legal action, making a public stand, and doing everything within their power to combat the industrial-scale theft of their rights - is a critical factor that we now consider when bidding,” he was quoted as saying.

“We pay enormous amounts for media rights, but the natural consequence of Saudi Arabia’s piracy is that those rights cannot be protected so we will pay less for those rights in the future – in particular to the rights holders who pay only lip service to combatting BeoutQ. 

“We have been warning of the very real commercial consequences of BeoutQ’s theft of world sport and entertainment for almost two years now – yet the piracy continues with impunity every day and represents an existential threat to the economic model of the sports and entertainment industry.

“The international community must take decisive action to bring this state-supported piracy to an immediate end.”

Although BeoutQ has been widely linked with Saudi Arabia, the government there insists it is not based there and has vowed to help stop piracy. It is unclear who owns or funds the channel.

Last year F1 vowed to take action over BeoutQ’s activities, which have also led to measures implemented in other sports.

A statement issued by F1 last year said: “Formula 1 takes intellectual property infringement of this nature extremely seriously, we are looking in to the issue and those that are involved and will take appropriate action."

Motorsport.com has contacted F1 for comment.

Next article
Horner: Ill-prepared Liberty thought F1 was "low-hanging fruit"

Previous article

Horner: Ill-prepared Liberty thought F1 was "low-hanging fruit"

Next article

McLaren signs deal with British American Tobacco

McLaren signs deal with British American Tobacco
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Red zone: trending stories

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car Red Bull Launch
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

55m ago
First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen Article
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

Latest videos
Red Bull cuts Honda no slack: New F1 RB15 technical analysis 11:14
Formula 1

Red Bull cuts Honda no slack: New F1 RB15 technical analysis

2h ago
Mercedes isn’t playing any games: New W10 technical analysis 12:17
Formula 1

Mercedes isn’t playing any games: New W10 technical analysis

3h ago

News in depth
Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.