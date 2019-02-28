Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Testing report

Leclerc quickest, Gasly crashes on penultimate test day

shares
comments
Leclerc quickest, Gasly crashes on penultimate test day
By:
1h ago

Charles Leclerc's morning benchmark stood unbeaten on the penultimate day of Formula 1's second pre-season test at Barcelona, as a hefty Pierre Gasly crash halted Red Bull's running.

Ferrari driver Leclerc set the fastest time of the testing fortnight so far on Thursday morning, with his 1m16.231s effort on Pirelli's softest C5 tyre more than half a second faster than the next-best time.

That lap was also a mere six tenths shy of Lewis Hamilton's 2018 Spanish Grand Prix pole time.

Leclerc stopped with 20 minutes of the session to go but before that had added 82 laps to the 56 he managed in the morning.

His time was not challenged later in the day, as the majority of teams switched focus from performance runs to race simulations come the afternoon.

Leclerc was one of four drivers to beat the previous testing benchmark that Carlos Sainz had set on Wednesday.

Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon and McLaren driver Lando Norris traded fastest times in the early part of the day, but it was Albon who ended up second to the Ferrari with a best time of 1m16.882s.

Norris's personal best was also set on the C5 - this was the case for every runner in the top eight - and shaded Red Bull driver Gasly's 1m17.091s by seven thousandths.

Red Bull bucked its trend of running almost exclusively on the C3 tyre by sending Gasly out on a handful of C5 runs in the morning, but its long-run mileage was limited in the afternoon when the Frenchman crashed at the fast Campsa right-hander.

The accident ripped the front and rear wings off the Red Bull, but Gasly was able to get out of the car and declared he was OK after a visit to the medical centre.

He had completed 65 laps at the time of his accident, and had just started a long run on the harder C2 tyres.

Renault pair Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg ended up fifth and sixth fastest, with Ricciardo doing a number of short runs in the afternoon and completing eight fewer laps than the 73 his teammate had managed earlier in the day.

Lance Stroll was seventh for the Racing Point team, which cleared 100 in a single day for the first time in this year's testing fortnight.

Stroll had moved onto his 103rd lap of the day when he stopped on the back straight, causing a red flag with just over an hour of the session remaining.

The Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi was eighth ahead of Haas's Romain Grosjean - who managed to squeeze in 16 laps before the end of the day as Haas lost time fixing an exhaust issue it had noticed after Kevin Magnussen's morning running.

There was no headline time from either Mercedes driver, but both Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas completed significant and impressive long runs either side of the lunch break, completing 85 and 96 laps respectively.

Williams's George Russell recorded more laps than any other driver - 140 - and ended the day with the 11th-fastest time, ahead of Magnussen and Bottas, who both recorded their best laps on the mid-range C3 tyre.

Pos Driver   Team Time Gap Laps
1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1m16.231s   138
2 Alex Albon Toro Rosso 1m16.882s +0.651 118
3 Lando Norris McLaren 1m17.084s +0.853 84
4 Pierre Gasly Red Bull 1m17.091s +0.860 65
5 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1m17.204s +0.973 65
6 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1m17.496s +1.265 73
7 Lance Stroll Racing Point 1m17.556s +1.325 103
8 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1m17.639s +1.408 71
9 Romain Grosjean Haas 1m17.854s +1.623 16
10 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1m18.097s +1.866 85
11 George Russell Williams 1m18.130s +1.899 140
12 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1m18.199s +1.968 53
13 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1m18.862s +2.631 96
Next article
Raikkonen repairs own Alfa Romeo F1 seat

Previous article

Raikkonen repairs own Alfa Romeo F1 seat

Next article

Gasly "shaken" after big crash in Barcelona

Gasly "shaken" after big crash in Barcelona
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing II
Author Jack Cozens

Red zone: trending stories

Leclerc quickest, Gasly crashes on penultimate test day Barcelona February testing II
Formula 1 / Testing report

Leclerc quickest, Gasly crashes on penultimate test day

1h ago
Gasly Article
Formula 1

Gasly "shaken" after big crash in Barcelona

Raikkonen repairs own Alfa Romeo F1 seat Article
Formula 1

Raikkonen repairs own Alfa Romeo F1 seat

Latest videos
What's behind Alonso's F1 test return 06:28
Formula 1

What's behind Alonso's F1 test return

5h ago
Time to take McLaren seriously? Not yet... 07:28
Formula 1

Time to take McLaren seriously? Not yet...

20h ago

News in depth
Gasly
Formula 1

Gasly "shaken" after big crash in Barcelona

Leclerc quickest, Gasly crashes on penultimate test day
Formula 1

Leclerc quickest, Gasly crashes on penultimate test day

Raikkonen repairs own Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Formula 1

Raikkonen repairs own Alfa Romeo F1 seat

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.