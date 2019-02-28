Sign in
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly "shaken" after big crash in Barcelona

Gasly
By:
Co-author: Filip Cleeren
13m ago

Pierre Gasly says he was left “a bit shaken” by his crash on the penultimate day of the Barcelona Formula 1 testing, describing the incident as one of his biggest ever.

Gasly dipped the left wheels of his Red Bull RB15 into the grass approaching the fast Turn 9 right-hander, Campsa, and was pitched off the track as he tried to turn in.

The car was slammed into the tyre wall, with the crash ripping the front and rear wings off the RB15 and forcing Gasly to visit the medical centre.

“I’m fine, a bit shaken, but I made a mistake in Turn 9 and you guys saw what happened,” Gasly said.

“Pretty big crash, one of the biggest crashes I had.

“Long night for the mechanics, sorry for that.”

The Frenchman, preparing for his debut season with Red Bull after being called up from junior outfit Toro Rosso, had already had an accident on the second day of the opening week of testing.

But Gasly refuted the suggestion that his second big crash in testing meant he was lacking confidence with the RB15.

“I’m feeling confident. I just made a mistake today, unfortunate.

“I went slightly wide, 10-15 cm and then lost it as I turned in.

“It was a pretty big impact, but we’ll focus on all the work we’ve done over the four days.

“We have a lot to analyse. We have a good car that we need to make better for Melbourne.”

Despite the two accidents, Gasly, who will hand over to Max Verstappen for the final day, has logged a total of 439 laps over his four days in the new car.

His fastest lap on Thursday, a 1m17.091s on C5 tyres, stands as the RB15's best effort in testing so far, although it is almost nine tenths down on Charles Leclerc's test benchmark in the Ferrari.

“We managed to get a lot of laps in the four days of testing, we tested a lot of things, looking a bit more on performance today,” Gasly said.

“I think we learned a lot, now we need to go through all the data, a lot of work to do before Melbourne but overall we’re pretty pleased.”

The crashed car of Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15 is recovered to the pits

The crashed car of Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15 is recovered to the pits

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Leclerc quickest, Gasly crashes on penultimate test day

Leclerc quickest, Gasly crashes on penultimate test day
