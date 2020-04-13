Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
228 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Now
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

Banned: Why Lotus' twin-chassis concept was outlawed

shares
comments
Banned: Why Lotus' twin-chassis concept was outlawed
By:
Apr 13, 2020, 8:47 AM

Colin Chapman enjoyed massive success throughout the 1960s and 1970s with his Lotus team, going on to maximise the advantage it earned by being first to introduce and develop cars that took advantage of ground effect.

Ground effect is a catch-all term used to describe the aerodynamic principle applied to the cars designed during that era.

The designs, also known as 'wing cars', included large Venturi tunnels housed under the sidepods that reached the back of the car.

To take maximum advantage of the Venturis, Lotus pioneered a skirt solution too, which was hung from the edge of the sidepod and touched the track's surface. This closed off the tunnels, improving flow through them and reducing airflow egress, resulting in much more downforce.

As we saw, ever-more complex skirts arrived as teams developed the solution and re-engineered their cars to find more performance.

Lotus 79 1978 ground effect comparison

Lotus 79 1978 ground effect comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This illustration of the Lotus 79 shows the effort made by the team to create as narrow a body as possible in order to have wider and longer Venturi tunnels.

Lotus 80 bottom

Lotus 80 bottom

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Lotus 80 with its even longer Venturi Tunnels.

Lotus 79 and Lotus 80 comparsion

Lotus 79 and Lotus 80 comparsion

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A comparison of the Lotus 79 and 80 shows just how much further the concept was developed by Lotus

Arrows A2 1979

Arrows A2 1979

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Arrows even went as far as to try to incline its engine on the A2 to increase the width of their Venturi tunnels.

However, by the end of the 70's, with speeds climbing and safety diminishing, the governing body stepped in and gradually regulated its demise by banning skirts.

Chapman, unable to let go of the knowledge his team had gained, set about finding ways to circumvent the ban.

Lotus had already worked on a car that utilized the twin-chassis concept - the Lotus 86. But, with skirts a viable option, it was never pressed into service as it wasn't as effective as its single chassis counterpart.

However, the skirt ban and the introduction of a minimum ride height changed this, and Lotus once again pressed on with the twin-chassis concept. This time with a mock carbon monocoque, having seen the potential in John Barnard's design when the MP4/1 was unveiled.

Short on time and the affiliation that McLaren had with Hercules, Lotus was forced to build its own version in-house.

Although likely better than its aluminium counterpart, the monocoque used entirely different techniques to Barnard's in its construction, favouring a Nomex honeycomb centre over the aluminium honeycomb used by McLaren. A wet lay up procedure that wasn't cured in an autoclave reduced the overall strength further still.

Lotus 88 1981 twin chassis concept

Lotus 88 1981 twin chassis concept

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The idea of the twin-chassis concept was to have two sprung bodies, the inner body responsible for the mechanical forces exerted on the car and the outer taking care of the aerodynamic forces.

Think then of the outer body as a floating one. As speed built, it would be sucked down to the track and the force would be exerted onto the inner chassis.

To prevent the use of such designs, the regulators cited the rulebook that: 'aerodynamic parts must remain immobile in relation to the sprung part of the car'.

The specific wording has been tailored to suit the prevailing regulations over the years but can still be found in article 1.4 of the technical regulations.

Chapman was outraged by the decision and made several attempts to race the '88. But, with staunch opposition at every turn, he was eventually forced to abandon the design and run a conventional one instead.

Related video

Next article
How lost races are already hitting F1 teams

Previous article

How lost races are already hitting F1 teams
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Matt Somerfield

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
74 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
11:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
15:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
12:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
15:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
15:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

How lost races are already hitting F1 teams

40m
2
Formula 1

The car that changed Formula 1 history

3
Supercars

Walkinshaw calls for Supercars development freeze

4
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss dies aged 90

5
WEC

WEC explains thinking behind ‘simpler’ calendar format

Latest videos

Sir Stirling Moss at the 1967 Monte Carlo Rally 03:51
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss at the 1967 Monte Carlo Rally

Sir Stirling Moss: A Racing Life 03:41
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss: A Racing Life

Sir Stirling Moss: Classic Duke Archive interview 03:14
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss: Classic Duke Archive interview

Sir Stirling Moss reunites with the Maserati 250F 01:05
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss reunites with the Maserati 250F

Sir Stirling Moss takes a surprise victory with Vanwall in 1957 03:19
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss takes a surprise victory with Vanwall in 1957

Latest news

Banned: Why Lotus' twin-chassis concept was outlawed
F1

Banned: Why Lotus' twin-chassis concept was outlawed

How lost races are already hitting F1 teams
F1

How lost races are already hitting F1 teams

How Moss mastered Monaco to beat the Ferraris in ’61
F1

How Moss mastered Monaco to beat the Ferraris in ’61

Sir Stirling Moss death: His greatest drives ranked
F1

Sir Stirling Moss death: His greatest drives ranked

Sir Stirling Moss death: Motorsport world pays tribute
F1

Sir Stirling Moss death: Motorsport world pays tribute

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.