Bahrain GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane

Mercedes W13 side Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes introduced a new floor for the Bahrain Grand Prix in an effort to overcome some of the issues it has suffered in preseason testing. The upturned edge in the central section is clear to see here, along with the team having closed off some of the gills in the cooling panels.

Mercedes W13 side Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the mirrors and stays on the Mercedes W13 which have been the topic of conversation in the lead up to the first race. Also note the floor strakes we’re looking down on too, with the team having revised them for this race.

Red Bull Racing RB18 front suspension Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Red Bull RB18 without the nose and front wing attached gives us a clearer view of the underfloor tunnel shape and the strakes mounted to it.

Red Bull Racing RB18 diffuser Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the Red Bull RB18’s rear end, with its stacked beam wing arrangement and steeply inclined trailing diffuser edge. Also note the cutout in the lower rear half of the brake duct winglets.

Mercedes W13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes mechanics work on the W13, with focus on the brake assembly at the front of the car.

Williams FW44 Photo by: Erik Junius

A look under the covers of the Williams FW44, which has the very short sidepod solution and some of their coolers mounted in the saddle position above the power unit.

Alpine F1 A522 detail Photo by: Erik Junius

A look inside the Alpine A522’s sidepods without the bodywork attached gives us an idea of what’s packed within.

Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Erik Junius

An overview of the Ferrari F1-75 on the stands and without the wheels attached, also note some of the inboard suspension elements are visible as the vanity panel isn’t attached.

Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Erik Junius

The Red Bull RB18 also on the stands as it is prepared for the weekend's action, albeit in more of a state of undress when compared with the Ferrari.

Rear wing and DRS actuator on the Williams FW44 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up of the swan-neck rear wing support pillar and DRS pod on the Williams FW44.

Red Bull Racing RB18 tech Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up of the twin outer edge strake arrangement on the Red Bull RB18 which was revised as part of the sidepod update that the team introduced on the last day of testing.

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up of the Alfa Romeo C42’s front wing, which shows how heavily contoured all the surfaces are.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the wing mirror on the Red Bull RB18 which has a very clever frame wing in front of the main mirror body to help disperse flow across its surface.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail Photo by: Uncredited

Here we can see how thin the main body of the wing is and how the frame wing helps to divert flow outboard.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine has made several changes to the design of their edge strake during preseason, while a metal edge has been pressed into service on the leading edge to help with rigidity too.

Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Erik Junius

An overview of the Alfa Romeo C42, which shows off the brake cylinders, inboard suspension elements and the interior design of the front brake assembly.

AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: Erik Junius

Inboard front suspension and brake assembly detail on the AlphaTauri AT03.

Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Erik Junius

A nice rear end shot of the Aston Martin AMR22 as it is pushed on to the FIA’s scrutineering rig.

Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Erik Junius

Interesting view of the Aston Martin AMR22’s mirrors, with the reflective surface missing on the right-hand side revealing the inner structure.

Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Erik Junius

Close-up of the Aston Martin AMR22 steering wheel with the various buttons, rotaries and switches that control chassis and power unit parameters.