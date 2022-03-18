Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / FIA veteran Haywood returns in F1 deputy race director role Next / The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Magnussen "can’t believe" situation at improved Haas F1 team

Kevin Magnussen says he “can’t believe” the situation he is in at Haas, as his Formula 1 comeback continued to impress in Bahrain.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Magnussen "can’t believe" situation at improved Haas F1 team
Listen to this article

Just one week on from Haas announcing him as replacement for the ousted Nikita Mazepin, Magnussen proved the potential of his team’s VF-22 by setting the tenth fastest time in FP2 on Friday.

With team-mate Mick Schumacher clocking the eighth fastest time, Haas looks poised to deliver a dramatic step forward in form considering it was F1’s tail-end team last season after electing not to develop its 2020 chassis.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he was surprised by how quickly momentum had built up following his call back to F1, Magnussen said: “I can’t believe what is even going on.

“It is so cool man, surreal. So I feel very lucky.”

While Magnussen’s qualifying sim time in second practice grabbed attention, Magnussen said he was actually more encouraged by the long run form of the Haas.

“The car has been feeling good all day again, like last week,” he said.

“In FP1 we were focusing a little more on race setup and race feeling, and we weren’t trying to set a lap time.

“In FP2 we did a quali sim, still not fully going for it, but more like a quali sim and that looked better on the times.

“But I think long run was what I was really encouraged by. The car just felt so consistent and lap times were really strong.”

Magnussen conceded though that trying to work out where Haas’s rivals stacked up in the order was quite hard at the moment.

“At this point I still feel like I don’t know where people are, especially when you look at long run pace,” he said.

“It is very up and down, even between team-mates, so let’s see. So far we are feeling good and we are happy and with a good car. So I am excited for tomorrow.”

Asked if he felt Haas was back to its best days, he said: “I really hope so, and so far it looks like it. But I have enough experience in this sport to know that you can’t feel sure of it until the season is over, basically.

“But it certainly has been a good start so far. We’ve only done two practices so far so we’ll see how it goes for the rest of the weekend, but it has been a good start.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

FIA veteran Haywood returns in F1 deputy race director role
Previous article

FIA veteran Haywood returns in F1 deputy race director role
Next article

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren mystified by Bahrain F1 pace struggles Bahrain GP
Formula 1

McLaren mystified by Bahrain F1 pace struggles

Alpine to stick with new F1 sidepod design despite Ocon failure Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Alpine to stick with new F1 sidepod design despite Ocon failure

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

Kevin Magnussen More from
Kevin Magnussen
Magnussen wishes F1 test-topping time meant more Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Magnussen wishes F1 test-topping time meant more

Magnussen explains decision behind F1 return with Haas Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Magnussen explains decision behind F1 return with Haas

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Haas: 'Good interest’ from F1 sponsors to fill big Uralkali hole Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Haas: 'Good interest’ from F1 sponsors to fill big Uralkali hole

Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts" Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts"

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Latest news

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

Magnussen "can’t believe" situation at improved Haas F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen "can’t believe" situation at improved Haas F1 team

FIA veteran Haywood returns in F1 deputy race director role
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA veteran Haywood returns in F1 deputy race director role

McLaren mystified by Bahrain F1 pace struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren mystified by Bahrain F1 pace struggles

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
15m
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Prime

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Prime

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Prime

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign.

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record Prime

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young teammate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Prime

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Motorsport.com went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Prime

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woe and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.