Azerbaijan GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit, which charts the position changes.
Normal View
Zoomed View
Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2
FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane
Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection
Alonso: Aston Martin "cannot be 100% sure" of DRS fix
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2
What GPS data reveals about Ferrari’s strengths and biggest weakness
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Latest news
Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber
O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”
Grosjean: Fifth runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
