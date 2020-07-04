Formula 1
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Preview

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

shares
comments
Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
By:
Jul 4, 2020, 6:42 AM

After a lengthy break, Formula 1 will return to action with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 3-5. Here’s how and when you can watch the race in your country.

With the Australian Grand Prix called off at the 11th hour and several other races, including the Monaco Grand Prix, cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, F1 has drafted the first part of the revised 2020 calendar.

This would see the series travelling to Austria for back-to-back rounds, starting with this weekend's season opener at the Red Bull.

Hungary will host the third round of the season later this month, followed by another double header at Silverstone in the UK in August. 

The fifth round will be held at the Barcelona circuit in Spain on August 13-16, while Belgium and Italy will host races on consecutive weeks in late August/early September.

When is the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix? 

Qualifying will kick off at 3pm local time in Austria and conclude at 4pm local time. 

  • Date: Sunday 5th July 2020 
  • Start time: 3:10pm CEST / 2:10pm BST / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Viewers in the UK can tune into Sky Sports F1 to watch the Austrian GP, while Sky TV will also broadcast the race in Italy. RTL will show the race in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America: The Austrian GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from the Red Bull Ring to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Austrian Grand Prix?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the race on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV also offer their own on-demand service. 

Weather forecast for the Austrian Grand Prix

Expect a cloudy sky over the Red Bull Ring on race day, with chances of rain currently pegged at 20%.

