Aston Martin not looking for "headline” names for F1 2021

Some observers were quick to link Sebastian Vettel with a move to the rebranded team, especially given the close links with Mercedes that the British marque has.

However, Sergio Perez, who is connected to Mexican sponsorship, has a multi-year deal with the team, while Lance Stroll's seat is also secure for the foreseeable future.

"It's certainly been an interesting few weeks in the driver market, with some headline-grabbing moves out there," said Szafnauer in an interview provided by the team.

"I'm sure it's kept the fans entertained and the media busy – but from our perspective, the headline for next season is the name above the factory doors rather than the names in the cockpit."

Szafnauer said that the recent regulation changes, including the lower cost cap from 2021 onwards, have been well received by the Silverstone outfit, which has reputation for punching above its weight.

"I believe the decisions we've reached as a collective between the teams, F1 and the FIA have put the necessary processes in place to make the sport more financially sustainable and do so over a timescale that's achievable for everybody.

"Ultimately, it's in all our interests to keep all the teams in business and to continue providing great racing for the fans.

"We've always enjoyed that underdog reputation and we've made some fantastic memories along the way.

"Now, though, we're looking to the future and building a new legacy worthy of the Aston Martin name.

"These new financial rules give every team a more equal shot at achieving their potential and that can only be a positive thing for the sport.

"The future looks bright and our absolute aim is to be at the very sharp end of that future."

