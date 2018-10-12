Analysis: Why Russell earned his F1 chance – and Ocon missed out
34m ago
Mercedes protege George Russell has secured a Williams Formula 1 drive for the 2019 season. Edd Straw is joined by Autosport F1 reporter Scott Mitchell and Autosport editor Kevin Turner to discuss Russell's rise and what the implications are for Esteban Ocon, missing out on another seat for 2019.
Formula 1
Esteban Ocon , George Russell
Williams
Analysis