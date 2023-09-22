Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

Former Haas driver Schumacher currently serves as the Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver after losing his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg at the end of last season.

Despite being tentatively linked to several F1 seats for next year, the German faces another year on the sidelines but he has been offered a racing reprieve by Alpine in the World Endurance Championship with its LMDh squad.

"It’s true that we are talking with Mick about the possibility of racing in our endurance programme with the A424," said interim Alpine team principal Famin.

"It would be a good opportunity for both parties I think but, for the time being, we are just talking and hopefully we will organise a test soon."

Should Schumacher opt to align himself with the French manufacturer, Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff has stated that this would not endanger his current F1 role.

The move would also see the 24-year-old follow in the footsteps of his seven-time F1 world champion father, Michael, who raced in the then World Sportscar Championship in 1990 and 1991 with Sauber Mercedes.

Alpine A424 Beta Photo by: Alpine

With Schumacher potentially set to join the Alpine family, questions have been raised about the futures of existing F2 young drivers, Jack Doohan and Victor Martins.

Asked about the former's difficult second season in the category, Famin said: "It is true that his second season has been a bit difficult.

"He had two very good wins but for the first part of the season, he was not very happy at all with his car. The car has improved a lot now.

"Of course, it is going to be difficult for him now to be champion, and we also have a second very good driver in the academy with Victor Martins, who is in his rookie year.

"The idea is to see how both of them will keep growing, keep improving and they were both testing the A521 this week. We are trying to give them as much experience as possible and we will see what we can do with Jack, of course, but maybe also Victor. But they are part of the family.”