Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso backs "zero tolerance" track limits approach

shares
comments
Alonso backs
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
2h ago

Fernando Alonso says he prefers it when Formula 1 chiefs take a "zero tolerance" approach to track limits, even though he fell foul of such a stance in Mexico last weekend.

The Spaniard had his time in Q1 deleted for leaving the track at Turn 11 on his first run in qualifying – even though he had only done so to avoid causing a crash and had gained no advantage.

While that decision put him on the back foot, he says he prefers it when the rules are clear – as they were at the recent Fuji WEC round when his car lost pole position for abusing track limits.

“I prefer when it’s zero tolerance,” said Alonso when asked for his views on track limits policing.

“In Fuji [WEC] we crossed the white line by one centimetre and they delete the laptime, and we were not on pole position because of that. 

"We didn’t gain time because it was a correction like here – you have a big moment, you end up off track, and they delete the lap. But the rules say if you are over that red and white line they delete the lap.

“They don’t consider if it was a mistake, a correction, or a pure gain in time, it’s just the line is there, and if you cross the line they delete the lap.

"They do it in other series and it works fine, so I’m happy with how it works.”

Alonso recovered from the Q1 incident in Mexico to qualify 12th but his hopes of taking a good points tally were wrecked by a freak incident when his car was damaged after being hit by debris.

“We were unlucky with some of the debris from the Force India in front of us landing in our car,” he said. “It's a one in a million possibility to have a DNF, but it happened. 

“It's the way it is. I think even if now I feel a little bit sad not to be in the car, the day in general was very emotional and magic with all the support and all the fans.

"I think overall it is going to be a good memory from this Sunday even with the retirement.”

Fernando Alonso's McLaren MCL33 after retiring from the race

Fernando Alonso's McLaren MCL33 after retiring from the race

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Next article
Graham Hill's 10 greatest races

Previous article

Graham Hill's 10 greatest races
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Marko: Red Bull must aim to make Verstappen youngest champion
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Red Bull must aim to make Verstappen youngest champion

4h ago
Mercedes ruling boosts Haas ahead of appeal Article
Formula 1

Mercedes ruling boosts Haas ahead of appeal

Alonso backs Article
Formula 1

Alonso backs "zero tolerance" track limits approach

Latest videos
Calderon praised after first F1 test 01:14
Formula 1

Calderon praised after first F1 test

23h ago
Why Schumacher's records are now in reach for Hamilton 12:18
Formula 1

Why Schumacher's records are now in reach for Hamilton

Oct 30, 2018

Shop Our Store
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

Shop Now

McLaren

Shop Now

News in depth
Alonso backs
Formula 1

Alonso backs "zero tolerance" track limits approach

Graham Hill's 10 greatest races
Formula 1

Graham Hill's 10 greatest races

Why Hamilton might not trump Schumacher’s F1 record
Formula 1

Why Hamilton might not trump Schumacher’s F1 record

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.