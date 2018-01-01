Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Alonso did not leave "1mm" anywhere for P18

shares
comments
Alonso did not leave
By: Scott Mitchell
5h ago

Fernando Alonso said he did not leave one millimetre anywhere on “one of the best laps in my life” at Suzuka to secure 18th in Formula 1 qualifying in Japan.

McLaren's terrible 2018 season continued with Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne only outqualifying the crashed Sauber of Marcus Ericsson ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Alonso said the MCL33 was not handling badly, but rather just slow as he lapped 1.8s off the pace but almost half a second clear of his teammate.

"Today, the balance was good, the lap was good," he said. "I was convinced when I crossed the line we could be in Q2 easily. It probably has been one of the best laps I did in my life at Suzuka.

"I saw the onboard in the engineers' room. If you have a chance, watch it. Because there is not 1mm in any corner, on entry, on exit, on the kerb.

"It was maximum risk."

While McLaren has struggled for performance this season it has usually had the ailing Williams team behind it as a buffer to the back of the grid.

However, in Japan, McLaren was the outright slowest team.

Alonso said: "I think in Russia also we were underperforming a little bit and we just executed a better strategy and finished in front of the Williams.

"We were not with the pace, even compared to them. No surprises here, even five days after Sochi we were running here with exactly the same car.

"We knew that this could be painful as a weekend."

Alonso reiterated his belief that a "lack of development" is causing McLaren's pain to continue to the end of the year.

"We constantly see new parts to the midfield guys every weekend, we see their cars and pictures you guys take," said Alonso.

"We see updates to everyone and from probably Spain we don't have any. This is probably the reason why. Also the circuit itself – it probably has characteristics that show our weakness."

Next Formula 1 article
Renault no longer quick enough to fight rivals - Hulkenberg

Previous article

Renault no longer quick enough to fight rivals - Hulkenberg

Next article

Tost: No reason to replace Hartley "if he continues like this"

Tost: No reason to replace Hartley "if he continues like this"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ricciardo engine problem "shouldn't happen at this level" - Horner Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo engine problem "shouldn't happen at this level" - Horner

8h ago
Mercedes will have Article
Formula 1

Mercedes will have "different" team order plan for Suzuka race

Arrivabene says Article
Formula 1

Arrivabene says "unacceptable" tyre call lacked "common sense"

Latest videos
Starting grid for Japanese GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for Japanese GP

The F1 calendar debate 01:23
Formula 1

The F1 calendar debate

Shop Our Store
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

Shop Now

News in depth
Japanese GP: Post-qualifying press conference
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Post-qualifying press conference

Japanese GP: Starting grid in pictures
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Starting grid in pictures

Tost: No reason to replace Hartley
Formula 1

Tost: No reason to replace Hartley "if he continues like this"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.