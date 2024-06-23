All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Albon to start from Spanish GP pitlane after power unit changes

Williams has given Albon new power unit components outside his 2024 F1 allocation

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon will start from the pitlane for the Spanish Grand Prix after taking a new battery and control electronics outside of his allocation for the 2024 season.

The Williams driver qualified 19th on the grid in a difficult session for the Grove squad, in which it locked out the back row as Logan Sargeant logged the slowest time in qualifying.

Albon has since been equipped with a new energy store and control electronics for the race, his third set of each; drivers are permitted to only use two of each throughout the season without taking a penalty.

The FIA stewards' report read: "The PU elements have been replaced without the approval of the FIA technical delegate, this not being in conformity with Article 40.3 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations.

"Therefore car number 23 should now be required to start the race from the pit lane according to Article 40.9 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations."

Although Albon had made it as high as 12th in the Q1 qualifying order, Williams had put the Anglo-Thai on an off-peak run-plan which meant that he was susceptible to drivers improving in the final stage.

Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

This ensured that Albon was bumped out at the first hurdle, albeit only a second shy of the Q1 headliner set by Lewis Hamilton.

"It highlights how strong the midfield is now; my car felt good, my balance felt good," Albon said of the close margins among the midfielders.

"I don't think tyre-wise we were in an optimal position. I felt like we underheated the tyres a little bit, so Turn 1, Turn 2, I was struggling a bit with balance. And then after that, I was happy with the lap. But that's what it is now. It's so close out there.

"When I look at last year to this year, we've made a huge step. It really does feel a lot better to drive, but we're obviously still carrying some weight."

This is set to bump Sargeant up a position despite the American driver being handed a three-place grid drop for blocking Lance Stroll in qualifying at Turn 10.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article McLaren hopes fire-damaged F1 motorhome will return by Belgian GP
Next article Why Spanish GP will tell us so much about F1 2024 title battle

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Verstappen "would have been second" without first-lap Spanish GP pass on Norris

Verstappen "would have been second" without first-lap Spanish GP pass on Norris

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Verstappen "would have been second" without first-lap Spanish GP pass on Norris
Why Leclerc and Stroll's cynical Spain F1 practice fouls needed punishment

Why Leclerc and Stroll's cynical Spain F1 practice fouls needed punishment

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why Leclerc and Stroll's cynical Spain F1 practice fouls needed punishment
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Williams
More from
Williams
Should Carlos Sainz pick Williams or Audi for 2025? Our F1 writers have their say

Should Carlos Sainz pick Williams or Audi for 2025? Our F1 writers have their say

Formula 1
Should Carlos Sainz pick Williams or Audi for 2025? Our F1 writers have their say
Albon prefers Williams to sacrifice 2025 for bigger F1 2026 gains

Albon prefers Williams to sacrifice 2025 for bigger F1 2026 gains

Formula 1
Albon prefers Williams to sacrifice 2025 for bigger F1 2026 gains
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Latest news

IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins wild, rain-halted six-hour race

IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins wild, rain-halted six-hour race

IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins wild, rain-halted six-hour race
Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Foster sweeps doubleheader weekend

Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Foster sweeps doubleheader weekend

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna II
Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Foster sweeps doubleheader weekend
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is "at its max" right now and only likes one set-up

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is "at its max" right now and only likes one set-up

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is "at its max" right now and only likes one set-up
Alonso: Aston Martin needs to "talk less, deliver more" in F1

Alonso: Aston Martin needs to "talk less, deliver more" in F1

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alonso: Aston Martin needs to "talk less, deliver more" in F1

Prime

Discover prime content
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global