Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Stroll "fireball" distracted Albon in Bahrain start

shares
comments
Stroll
By:
1h ago

Alex Albon says driving through a shower of sparks felt like "a fireball" at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix, in which he scored his first Formula 1 points.

The Toro Rosso rookie benefitted from Renault's late double-retirement to finish ninth and bag two points on only his second F1 start.

His race had started being boxed in at the first corner, and he was following Lance Stroll out of the first sequence of turns when the Racing Point produced a huge trail of sparks after picking up damage from contact with Romain Grosjean.

"I was a bit too safe around me [at the start], there were some people braking earlier, and I kind of reacted to it and braked with them," said Albon.

"So Turn 1 I was too safe and then the exit of Turn 3 it was like a fireball coming into my face and it kind of distracted me.

"I was caught out and then he braked and I was like, 'Has he got damage, what's going on?'."

Albon said he needed to take evasive action because the sparks were not just a visual distraction.

"It was really hot," he said. "You could feel the heat.

"It did not worry me, but it was a new experience. I thought 'whoa, I need to get out of this'.

"I actually lost a position I think, because I was avoiding him, trying to avoid all the 'flames'."

Once clear of Stroll's broken Racing Point, Albon had a race in which he "felt like every stint we were fighting with someone".

He went wheel-to-wheel with the Alfa Romeo of Kimi Raikkonen and passed his Toro Rosso team-mate Daniil Kvyat and the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, which meant he was well-placed to profit from Renault's quick-fire retirements.

"I think there was more in it," Albon reckoned. "It's a bit of shame with the start, because I think if I had a bit of clean air, we could have done a lot better.

"But I am happy with performance. First thing I need is to qualify a bit better, get into Q3, because I think we deserve or we can do that."

Albon said he enjoyed the grand prix as he had not been able to battle with other cars properly in the season opener in Australia.

He also admitted that he did not have much of an idea of what he was fighting for because the race was so hectic.

"I am surprised, you do your race, but everyone is pitting, or exiting the pits, and you don't know who you're fighting really," Albon said.

"It seems like you just finished the race [and the team tells you, 'You're P9' – 'oh…OK'."

Next article
Will anyone actually be happy with F1 2021?

Previous article

Will anyone actually be happy with F1 2021?

Next article

Grosjean sets early pace as rain disrupts Bahrain F1 test

Grosjean sets early pace as rain disrupts Bahrain F1 test
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Grosjean sets early pace as rain disrupts Bahrain F1 test Bahrain April testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Grosjean sets early pace as rain disrupts Bahrain F1 test

27m ago
Red Bull searching for Article
Formula 1

Red Bull searching for "magic password" for "tricky" RB15

Ricciardo not yet in tune with Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo not yet in tune with "different beast" Renault

Latest videos
Charles Leclerc’s cruel Bahrain F1 engine problem explained 08:16
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc’s cruel Bahrain F1 engine problem explained

19h ago
Why DRS is F1's best option... for now - Chain Bear explains 07:49
Formula 1

Why DRS is F1's best option... for now - Chain Bear explains

Mar 31, 2019

News in depth
Grosjean sets early pace as rain disrupts Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1

Grosjean sets early pace as rain disrupts Bahrain F1 test

Stroll
Formula 1

Stroll "fireball" distracted Albon in Bahrain start

Will anyone actually be happy with F1 2021?
Formula 1

Will anyone actually be happy with F1 2021?

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.