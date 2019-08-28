Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Albon: Red Bull switch not my first "big jump"

Tickets
shares
comments
Albon: Red Bull switch not my first "big jump"
By:
Aug 28, 2019, 8:26 AM

Alex Albon expects "noise and attention" on his Red Bull Formula 1 debut at Spa-Francorchamps, but says he's used to "big jumps" of this kind.

After a strong first half of the season with Toro Rosso, the Anglo-Thai racer has been promoted to the main Red Bull outfit alongside Max Verstappen at the expense of Pierre Gasly, who has returned to the Faenza team.

Albon acknowledged that he has a rare opportunity to get his hands on a race-winning car in his rookie season.

“Not many drivers get the chance to drive a car capable of winning a race so early in their F1 career, so it’s a great opportunity to be driving for Red Bull,” he said in a team preview. “It’s a big step, a big difference, and the factory’s a lot closer to my house, which is handy!

“We know what the car is capable of and we’ve seen what Max has been able to do this year. I want to see what it’s like compared to what I’m used to, but at the same time, I know this weekend is my first time in the car, I’m still learning and improving as a driver and there’s definitely more to come.

“I know one of the main differences will be the noise and attention that comes with the move but I’m keeping my feet on the ground. I’m just focusing on the job I have to do for Spa, I’ll be doing a lot of listening and observing.”

Albon says he’s done what preparation work he could at the Milton Keynes factory, given that there was no opportunity to drive the car.

“We’ve got as much simulator prep done as we can, so now it’s about going through procedural things with the team and getting to know everyone.

“This is a big step, but I feel I’ve been through these big jumps before and taken the opportunities – I’m not worried about that. I’m focused and ready to be as strong as possible for the second half of the year.”

Albon's initial F1 call-up came together late, with Red Bull only confirming his Toro Rosso drive in November of last year - having had to get him released from his Nissan Formula E contract.

Over his junior career, Albon has raced at Spa-Francorchamps in two-litre Formula Renault, European Formula 3, GP3 and FIA Formula 2.

His latest outing at the venue yielded third place in last year's F2 sprint race.

He added: “Spa hasn’t necessarily been that successful of a track for me, but we got podiums there in Formula 2 last year so it’s still been good. Also, you never know what’s going to happen there with the weather.”

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Next article
Belgian GP: All the winners since 1950

Previous article

Belgian GP: All the winners since 1950
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP Tickets
Drivers Alex Albon
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
2 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
17:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
21:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
18:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
21:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
21:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes worked "straight through the summer break"

2
Formula 1

Albon: Red Bull switch not my first "big jump"

24m
3
Formula 1

Hulkenberg teases "exciting Thursday" amid Ocon rumours

Latest videos

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1
9m

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance 06:23
Formula 1

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career 04:32
Formula 1

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career 04:32
Formula 1

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career

The 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix 10:00
Formula 1

The 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix

Latest news

Albon: Red Bull switch not my first "big jump"
F1

Albon: Red Bull switch not my first "big jump"

Belgian GP: All the winners since 1950
F1

Belgian GP: All the winners since 1950

How Sainz flourished with McLaren after double F1 rejection
F1

How Sainz flourished with McLaren after double F1 rejection

Spanish GP secures 2020 F1 calendar slot
F1

Spanish GP secures 2020 F1 calendar slot

Mercedes worked "straight through the summer break"
F1

Mercedes worked "straight through the summer break"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.