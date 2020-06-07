Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
172 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aero handicap not “a baseball bat” move, says Wolff

shares
comments
Aero handicap not “a baseball bat” move, says Wolff
By:
Jun 7, 2020, 7:55 AM

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has contrasted the aerodynamic testing regulations for 2022 with the “basketball bat” approach that reverse grid qualifying races would have provided.

The ATR regulations have been adjusted with a sliding scale that gives less wind tunnel time and CFD usage to the teams at the top of the previous year’s World Championship table, and more to those at the bottom.

Wolff said Mercedes accepted the change as it was designed to help close the field up over the long term, rather than to specifically handicap the winning team,

“I am a fan of the meritocracy of F1, the best man and best machine wins,” said Wolff when asked by Motorsport.com.

“And this is how it always was, no gimmicky stuff like in some other sports, where the show people have added components that have diluted the sport.

“I hate any kind of balance of performance. It becomes a political game and a political world championship, and has no place in F1.

“What has been introduced with the new ATR is a possibility for the lowered ranked teams to slowly creep back in terms of development scope to where the leading teams are. 

"It’s tiny percentages every year so that’s not going to make a big difference from one year to the other, but it’s going to balance the field out after a few years.”

Read Also:

Wolff pointed out that even a team like Mercedes could benefit if it slipped down the order.

“I believe that if you’re not good enough to win any more, then you have equal opportunity. You’re second or third, you have more scope again than the world champion.

"I think it was done as a fine adjustment, not with a baseball bat. The reverse grids would have been a baseball bat.”

Related video

Next article
Race of my Life: Mika Hakkinen on the 1998 Monaco GP

Previous article

Race of my Life: Mika Hakkinen on the 1998 Monaco GP

Next article

What was behind F1's new exhaust limit

What was behind F1's new exhaust limit
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 reserve drivers back in spotlight as season restarts

2
Formula 1

Aero handicap not “a baseball bat” move, says Wolff

1h
3
IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: Dixon dominates, Rosenqvist crashes, Daly stars

4
Formula 1

Hamilton Eau Rouge bet showed his class, says Kovalainen

5
Esports

Saudi Arabian Esports Federation is title sponsor for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

29m

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win 03:15
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey 03:26
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey

EXPLAINED: What Will Happen To Williams F1? 12:15
Formula 1

EXPLAINED: What Will Happen To Williams F1?

Onboard lap of Charles Leclerc on the new Hanoi Street Circuit in F1 2020 02:09
Formula 1

Onboard lap of Charles Leclerc on the new Hanoi Street Circuit in F1 2020

Latest news

What was behind F1's new exhaust limit
F1

What was behind F1's new exhaust limit

Aero handicap not “a baseball bat” move, says Wolff
F1

Aero handicap not “a baseball bat” move, says Wolff

Race of my Life: Mika Hakkinen on the 1998 Monaco GP
F1

Race of my Life: Mika Hakkinen on the 1998 Monaco GP

F1 reserve drivers back in spotlight as season restarts
F1

F1 reserve drivers back in spotlight as season restarts

How Stroll came within 11 days of Verstappen's F1 record
F1

How Stroll came within 11 days of Verstappen's F1 record

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.