R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
QU in
01 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
Previous
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Practice report

Abu Dhabi GP: Vestappen edges Mercedes duo in FP3

Abu Dhabi GP: Vestappen edges Mercedes duo in FP3
By:
Nov 30, 2019, 11:05 AM

Max Verstappen topped the final practice session of the 2019 Formula 1 season as three drivers lapped within a tenth ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying.

The Red Bull driver improved with less than five minutes to go to deny Mercedes a one-two in FP3, heading Lewis Hamilton by 0.074s and Valtteri Bottas by 0.089s.

Ferrari was less competitive in terms of outright pace, as neither of its drivers lapped within four tenths of Verstappen’s benchmark, but used medium tyres instead of a second set of softs.

Hamilton was quickest after the first round of soft-tyre runs, comfortably clear of Bottas, and suffered a lock-up into the first chicane that caused him to abort his next flying lap.

He did not set a quicker time than his 1m36.640s afterwards but remained on top despite a big improvement from Bottas that brought him just 0.015s slower than Hamilton.

Verstappen trailed Hamilton by 0.089s at this point but completed a second flying lap on his second set of softs late on to vault both Mercedes and top the last free practice session of the year.

Red Bull teammate Alex Albon backed up Verstappen in fourth, 0.361s off the pace and ahead of the medium-shod Ferraris.

An early run for Albon had been ruined in a near-miss with the Renault of Nico Hulkenberg, which was running slowly and partly on the racing line after the blind, fast Turn 16 that leads into the slow Turn 17 right-hander. Both have been summoned to the stewards as a result.

Sebastian Vettel won the Ferrari fight for fifth with a 1m36.975s ahead of Leclerc’s 1m37.010s.

Leclerc did not have a second set of softs to use as he was forced to use an extra set in FP2, after he had hit the wall and damaged the right rear wheel and tyre.

Behind the big three teams, Sergio Perez led the midfield battle for Racing Point and lapped within a second of Verstappen.

Daniel Ricciardo was fractionally slower in his Renault, while McLaren’s Carlos Sainz and Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly made it four team in the final four places in the top 10.

Next article

Previous article

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP final practice as it happens
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Sub-event FP3
Author Scott Mitchell

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
QU Starts in
01 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
Abu Dhabi GP: Vestappen edges Mercedes duo in FP3
F1

Abu Dhabi GP: Vestappen edges Mercedes duo in FP3

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP final practice as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP final practice as it happens

Ferrari will be "adult in the room" by retaining F1 veto
F1

Ferrari will be "adult in the room" by retaining F1 veto

Mercedes forced into another Bottas engine change
F1

Mercedes forced into another Bottas engine change

Nissany to test for Williams in Abu Dhabi
F1

Nissany to test for Williams in Abu Dhabi

