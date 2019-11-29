Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Practice report

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas outpaces Verstappen by 0.5s in FP1

shares
comments
Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas outpaces Verstappen by 0.5s in FP1
By:
Nov 29, 2019, 10:37 AM

Valtteri Bottas set the pace in Formula 1's opening Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice session, in which Daniel Ricciardo suffered an engine failure and Sebastian Vettel crashed late on.

Bottas headed the order at the halfway mark of the session after switching to medium tyres, which elevated him 0.6s clear of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

It appeared the order would change with the usual late-session improvements, but with half an hour to go the session was interrupted for more than 10 minutes following Ricciardo's failure, and when it resumed, drivers were forced to go off-line at the final corner.

Ricciardo was on a fast lap but on the entry to the final corner his car emitted a plume of fluid, two bursts of flames and some shrapnel from the apparently-detonated engine.

He pulled over immediately on the run-off exiting the final corner but the recovery of his car and treating the circuit that had been covered by the Renault's fluid necessitated a stoppage.

Pierre Gasly, who had just been overtaken by Ricciardo prior to the failure, almost lost the rear of the car, while Bottas also skated off onto the run-off as well.

Renault said it was a "very high mileage engine from the start of season" that suffered the failure.

When the session resumed, with a slippery surface warning ahead of the final corner, none of the leading runners improved their times.

That meant Bottas led Max Verstappen by more than half a second, as the Red Bull driver jumped ahead of Hamilton on his second set of soft tyres.

Hamilton had to return to the pits slowly after complaining of a loss of power in the early part of the session.

That trouble was traced to a sensor issue sending the engine into limp mode and he returned to the track later on.

Neither of the Ferraris challenged at the front, with Vettel fifth behind Alex Albon's Red Bull and Charles Leclerc seventh.

Vettel was 1.9s off the pace and his session suffered a late setback when he lost the rear of his car at Turn 19, the final left-hander of the lap, with two minutes remaining.

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, crash

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, crash

Photo by: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

The Ferrari swapped ends and rolled backwards into the barrier on the outside, bringing out a second red flag and ending the session early.

Romain Grosjean split the Ferraris in sixth his Haas, while teammate Kevin Magnussen was eighth on an encouraging FP1 for the American team.

Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi and Renault's Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10.

Williams driver George Russell took part in FP1 despite a pre-session health concern.

He was slowest of those to set a time, 4.4s off the pace, but completed 24 laps – more than any other driver.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 23 1'36.957  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 22 1'37.492 0.535
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 20 1'37.591 0.634
4 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 23 1'38.084 1.127
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 19 1'38.906 1.949
6 France Romain Grosjean Haas 18 1'39.146 2.189
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 18 1'39.249 2.292
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 19 1'39.350 2.393
9 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 20 1'39.423 2.466
10 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault 22 1'39.505 2.548
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 18 1'39.628 2.671
12 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 23 1'39.864 2.907
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 17 1'39.888 2.931
14 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 17 1'39.901 2.944
15 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 20 1'39.969 3.012
16 France Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 17 1'40.401 3.444
17 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 23 1'40.687 3.730
18 Poland Robert Kubica Williams 21 1'40.792 3.835
19 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 12 1'40.850 3.893
20 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 24 1'41.362 4.405
View full results
Next article
Ferrari trials split wastegate design in Abu Dhabi

Previous article

Ferrari trials split wastegate design in Abu Dhabi
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP2 Starts in
02 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren promises "quite special" 2020 livery after new BAT deal

1h
2
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas outpaces Verstappen by 0.5s in FP1

18m
3
Formula 1

Ferrari trials split wastegate design in Abu Dhabi

39m
4
Formula 1

Sirotkin on standby in Abu Dhabi for ill Russell

2h
5
Formula 1

Sainz: Norris reaction to podium shows "a true gentleman"

Latest videos

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert 03:01
Formula 1
1h

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted 09:51
Formula 1

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

Latest news

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas outpaces Verstappen by 0.5s in FP1
F1

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas outpaces Verstappen by 0.5s in FP1

Ferrari trials split wastegate design in Abu Dhabi
F1

Ferrari trials split wastegate design in Abu Dhabi

McLaren promises "quite special" 2020 livery after new BAT deal
F1

McLaren promises "quite special" 2020 livery after new BAT deal

Sirotkin on standby in Abu Dhabi for ill Russell
F1

Sirotkin on standby in Abu Dhabi for ill Russell

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.